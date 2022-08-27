 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Illinois vs. Wyoming football

Kirk Herbstreit, right, shares a laugh with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ESPN "College GameDay" did not go on the road to a game this year for college football Week 0. Instead, the cast of the show was remote and spread out from Connecticut to Orlando and other locations in between. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

During the show's predictions segment, the cast made picks for the Illinois vs. Wyoming non-conference contest. The Illinois vs. Wyoming game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. 

"College GameDay" is scheduled to go on the road for the first time during Week 1 with trips on both Thursday and Saturday.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Illinois, Wyoming football

Desmond Howard picked Illinois. 

David Pollack picked Illinois. 

Kirk Herbstreit picked Illinois. 

"I think (head coach Bret) Bielema has been there now for a couple years," Herbsreit said. "I think they had some games where they were close, and I think they're just a better team so I think they get off to a good start for Bret." 

"I'm going the Fighting Illini, too," Howard said. "I think it's going to be a rebuilding year, but they're going to win this game. They're going to have to run the ball. They're going to run the ball effectively today."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

