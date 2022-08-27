ESPN College GameDay predictions for Illinois vs. Wyoming football

ESPN "College GameDay" did not go on the road to a game this year for college football Week 0. Instead, the cast of the show was remote and spread out from Connecticut to Orlando and other locations in between.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
During the show's predictions segment, the cast made picks for the Illinois vs. Wyoming non-conference contest. The Illinois vs. Wyoming game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.
"I think (head coach Bret) Bielema has been there now for a couple years," Herbsreit said. "I think they had some games where they were close, and I think they're just a better team so I think they get off to a good start for Bret."
"I'm going the Fighting Illini, too," Howard said. "I think it's going to be a rebuilding year, but they're going to win this game. They're going to have to run the ball. They're going to run the ball effectively today."
David Pollack: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst
Here is a look at David Pollack, the ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst and former NFL and Georgia Bulldogs football player.
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
