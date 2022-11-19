ESPN's David Pollack calls Illinois football's offense 'exceptionally one dimensional'

ESPN "College GameDay" on Saturday broadcast from Bozeman, Montana, ahead of the Montana vs. Montana State football game.

While discussing Saturday's Illinois vs. Michigan football game, college football analyst David Pollack provided his insight on the Fighting Illini offense.

"Illinois exceptionally one dimensional," Pollack said. "They're going to have to throw the football. They're not going to line up and pound Michigan. ... That's a big game next week, so maybe they're looking ahead. That's Illinois' chance, but I don't see this going well for Illinois."

Through the first 10 games of the season, Illinois has 2,078 rushing yards and 2,186 passing yards.

On Nov. 26, Michigan is scheduled to face No. 2-ranked Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

"I think we all thought very highly of Illinois there for a bit because ... they were doing great defense, incredible defense, and they were doing great run game and they still got Chase Brown," analyst Pat McAfee said. "Their team was bad last week. It wasn't fantastic."

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Illinois comes into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

"Illinois — where they were three or four weeks ago to who they are now — I think it's a different team," analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. "I think Michigan takes care of business today."

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Pollack, McAfee, Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso.

During the show's prediction segment, McAfee, Herbstreit, Howard, Corso and celebrity guest picker Nick Faldo all picked Michigan to beat Illinois.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

