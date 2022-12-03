ESPN's Jay Bilas, Dan Shulman, Holly Rowe to broadcast Illinois vs. Texas basketball game

ESPN posted on its website the scheduled broadcasters for the 2022 Jimmy V Classic.

For the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Texas Longhorns game, the broadcasters are scheduled to be Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter).

For the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Duke game, the broadcasters are scheduled to be Shulman, Rowe and Dick Vitale (analyst).

Both games of the Jimmy V Classic are scheduled to be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Jimmy V Classic started in 1995.

Illinois and Texas are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. Iowa and Duke are scheduled to play at 8:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. ET. Both games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.

Shulman and Bilas are scheduled to broadcast an Illinois men's basketball game for the first time since the Illinois at Michigan game on March 2, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Illinois won that game 76-53.

Illinois enters Tuesday's matchup 6-2 overall. Most recently, Maryland beat Illinois 71-66 on Friday.

The Texas Longhorns come into the Jimmy V Classic at 6-0 overall. On Thursday, Texas defeated Creighton 72-67.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Beard is the Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.