ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says Fighting Illini 'haven't played football since '07'

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said one good thing then one not-so-good thing about Illinois football during Saturday morning's "College GameDay" from Eugene, Oregon.

While talking about the Big Ten race, he pointed to Illinois at Michigan game on Nov. 19 as a dangerous game for the Wolverines.

"I think there's one week that's going to be big before Ohio State-Michigan get ready," Herbstreit said. "Because everybody looks at the potential slip-up. To me, Ohio State on Nov. 19 they go to Maryland. Maryland can score. And if you're peaking ahead, that one is interesting. And that same week, Michigan plays Illinois. So that one also before they play each other, clash with one another, Bear, a couple to keep an eye on, I think."

Michigan is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica then pointed out that "College GameDay" could go to the Purdue at Illinois game on Nov. 12. It'd be the show's first trip to Champaign, Illinois, for a football game.

Herbstreit responded to Fallica by saying, "Illinois hasn't played — they haven't played football since '07 when Juice Williams was there and they went to the Rose Bowl. The job that (Illinois head coach) Bret Bielema has done — if he wins today — legitimate shot to get to Indy, legitimate shot to get to 10 wins. That's unthinkable from where they were."

Illinois football, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, has an open date on Oct. 22. The Illini return to action at Nebraska on Oct. 29 for a 2:30 p.m. CT game. The Big Ten Football Championship game is Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.

The 2007 season saw Illinois go 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten to reach the Rose Bowl under head coach Ron Zook. Since 2007, Illinois' only winning seasons were a pair of 7-6 seasons in 2010 and 2011, and Zook was fired after the 2011 season.

Later in the show, host Rece Davis asked Herbstreit and analysts Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack who leads the nation in rushing. Only Howard knew that it is Illinois running back Chase Brown.

Brown has 1,059 rushing yards in seven games. Michigan's Blake Corum is second with 901 yards in seven games.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Herbstreit, Howard, McAfee, Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.