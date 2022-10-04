 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says Illini's Bret Bielema was top Week 5 college football coach

Illinois Wisconsin Football

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

 Kayla Wolf

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit put out a ranking on Monday of the "top performing coaches in Week 5."

At the top of the list, Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema.

Bielema led the Fighting Illini to a 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday. Illinois improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference.

There were seven coaches on Herbstreit's list. After Bielema on the list were Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, and Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren. 

Illinois football returns to action Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. CT game against Iowa in Champaign, Illinois. 

Bielema is in his second season at the Illinois football head coach. He was previously the Wisconsin head coach from 2006-12 and the Arkansas head coach from 2013-17. 

Herbstreit also put out rankings of his top teams of Week 5 (Clemson) and top players (Max Duggan, TCU). 

Kirk Herbstreit: A look at the Amazon, ESPN College GameDay football analyst

Here is a look at Amazon and ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who played football at Ohio State. 

Herbstreit has been a college football analyst at ESPN since 1996. He played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989-92. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

