ESPN's Pete Thamel calls the Illinois football, Bret Bielema success 'pretty mind-bending'

"If they blow through and win the west and play Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game and sitting at 11-1, that might be the team farthest off the radar that has a relatively clear — I won't say clear path because that implies they're going to do it — a clearly defined path from being ranked that far back to get into the playoff," Davis said.
"So you're saying there's a chance," Thamel said while quoting the 1994 movie "Dumb and Dumber."
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rece Davis: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football, basketball host
Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football and basketball host and broadcaster Rece Davis, who went to college at Alabama.
1 of 10
Charles Rex Arbogast
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN's College GameDay crew (from left): Rece Davis, Jalen Rose, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / courtesy of ESPN Images)
Sam Craft
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Kathy Willens
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Mary Ann Chastain
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
Matt Cashore
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
JOE RAYMOND
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
JOE RAYMOND
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
"Nobody could have thought we were using the words 'Illinois' and 'playoff' in the same sentence," Thamel said. "Just even the notion of them being ranked is pretty mind-bending right now. And look, (Illinois coach Bret Bielema) he's done exactly what (Illinois athletics director) Josh Whitman hired him to do. He has built Wisconsin at Illinois. He did it faster — usually you can't microwave good lines, right. You have to nurture them, build them, bring in a great strength coach, and those things take time. In theory, you could probably get a spread-tempo thing going a little faster, no pun intended, than you could bully ball. It's hard to just manufacture bully ball, but boy, they're bullying the ball."
"To be clear, I don't expect that to happen," Davis said of Illinois making the playoff. "I don't think they have the horses to."
Illinois is scheduled to return to action Saturday against Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Illini enter Saturday leading the Big Ten West Division standings with a one-game lead over second-place Purdue.
"This could be a long-term thing, and just if they could make Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship game, which seems very likely that they'll do," Davis said.
1 of 90
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, center, leads his team toward Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph steps off the team bus as they arrive at Memorial Stadium before playing against Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks toward Memorial Stadium alongside Lincoln Police before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska’s Chancellor Brewington is taken down by Illinois defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (No. 10) after a big gain in the first quarter against Illinois during their game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, left, chats with quarterback Casey Thompson after he threw an interception against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes as Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) grabs him from behind during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph exits the field following his team's 26-9 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska defensive back Noa Pola-Gates, right, leans in to embrace fellow defensive back Phalen Sanford as time runs out during their 26-9 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska students, from left, Carter Prang, 22, of Waverly, Neb., Jacen Reeb, 22, of Lincoln, Neb., and Keegan Olivera, 20, of Chicago, watch as Nebraska falls to Illinois 26-9 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Calvin Hart Jr. (5) and Gabe Jacas (17) celebrate with Jer'Zhan Newton (4) after Newton recovered a fumble by Nebraska's Anthony Grant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, left, argues with a game official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois woon 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Side judge LaShell Nelson watches players warm up before an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Illinois' Chase Brown, left, leaps out of the arms of Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Brown rushed for 149 yards during his team's 26-9 win. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) passes the ball against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska cheerleader Raelynn Burkinshaw of Lincoln, Neb., performs during a pregame show before Nebraska plays Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Side judge LaShell Nelson, left, chats with Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5), defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4), and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrate a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.