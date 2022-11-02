ESPN's Pete Thamel calls the Illinois football, Bret Bielema success 'pretty mind-bending'

ESPN broadcaster Rece Davis and college football reporter Pete Thamel discussed the latest College Football Playoff rankings on Wednesday's episode of the "ESPN College GameDay" podcast.

The discussion included the Illinois football team, which is ranked No. 16 in the initial CFP top 25 rankings.

"If they blow through and win the west and play Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game and sitting at 11-1, that might be the team farthest off the radar that has a relatively clear — I won't say clear path because that implies they're going to do it — a clearly defined path from being ranked that far back to get into the playoff," Davis said.

"So you're saying there's a chance," Thamel said while quoting the 1994 movie "Dumb and Dumber."

"I'm saying there's a chance," Davis said.

Illinois, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll, is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9 on Saturday.

"Nobody could have thought we were using the words 'Illinois' and 'playoff' in the same sentence," Thamel said. "Just even the notion of them being ranked is pretty mind-bending right now. And look, (Illinois coach Bret Bielema) he's done exactly what (Illinois athletics director) Josh Whitman hired him to do. He has built Wisconsin at Illinois. He did it faster — usually you can't microwave good lines, right. You have to nurture them, build them, bring in a great strength coach, and those things take time. In theory, you could probably get a spread-tempo thing going a little faster, no pun intended, than you could bully ball. It's hard to just manufacture bully ball, but boy, they're bullying the ball."

"To be clear, I don't expect that to happen," Davis said of Illinois making the playoff. "I don't think they have the horses to."

Illinois is scheduled to return to action Saturday against Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Illini enter Saturday leading the Big Ten West Division standings with a one-game lead over second-place Purdue.