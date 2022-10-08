 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's Rece Davis, Pete Thamel predictions for Illinois vs. Iowa football

Illinois Wisconsin Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

 Kayla Wolf

The cast of the "ESPN College GameDay" podcast made predictions about the upcoming weekend of college football games during Friday's podcast. 

One of the games that they made selections for was the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Iowa Hawkeyes football game, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

Illinois comes into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1.

Iowa enters the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Michigan beat Iowa 27-14.

ESPN's Rece Davis, Pete Thamel pick Illinois vs. Iowa football game

Notre Dame Wisconsin Football

Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Rece Davis picked Illinois to cover as a 3.5-point favorite. 

Pete Thamel picked Illinois to cover as a 3.5-point favorite. 

"Oh how the ol' tables have turned quick reputationally in the Big Ten West," Thamel said. "I give a lot of credit to (Illinois head coach) Bret Bielema, who has essentially built a better meat grinder than Wisconsin and than Iowa, we'll see. Ultimately, you've got to play the game to prove that in its full form, but I really think that Illinois right now — again, this would have been crazy for us to say going into the year, right? But I just feel like it would be hard for me to pick against them, just because they obviously have the dynamicism in the run game — they have the nation's leading rusher. And they have proven to have as good a front seven as anyone in that league." 

Illinois running back Chase Brown leads the nation with 733 rushing yards through Week 5. 

"This will not be a high-scoring game," Thamel added. "It would not surprise me if Iowa blocked a punt and won." 

"I'm going to go with Illinois, because I don't have any faith — obviously for good reason, the worst offense in the Power Five that Iowa has," Davis said. "I'm not as much worried about the blocked punt or the blocked kick going for Iowa as I am the scoop and score, because only three teams in the country have lost more fumbles than Illinois. They've lost seven fumbles, and for a team that's ground based, that's a lot. It's a lot for anybody, but when you rely on that and you're not going to have a bunch of possessions in the game, those types of things can be magnified. And the Iowa defense is legit. I'm going to go with Illinois, because I just simply cannot pick Iowa until they show something on offense. But I'm worried about the turnovers, because when you've lost that many fumbles, that's not a fluke. That's a propensity to fumble, and it's worrisome." 

Davis joined ESPN in 1996, and Thamel joined ESPN in 2022. 

Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

