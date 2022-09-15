ESPN's Rece Davis suggests Nebraska football 'lure' Bret Bielema from Illinois

The "ESPN College GameDay" podcast ran through possible replacements for Scott Frost as the Nebraska football head coach during Monday's podcast. Frost was fired Sunday as the Huskers head coach.

Among the names that ESPN's Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed to be the next leader in Lincoln, Nebraska, was Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema.

Both said they thought Bielema would be a good hire by Nebraska.

"Bret Bielema is that part of the world," Thamel said. "He's obviously from Iowa from his famous tattoo. He has won in the Big Ten West (Division). He would have a distinct style. He has won three Big Ten championships, I believe. And he's done wonders at Illinois already. He's clearly shown programically he can get a place resuscitated. That might be a fun little bidding war. But I believe in Bret Bielema, and I think that he could fit in just fine there."

Bielema lists his hometown as Prophetstown, Illinois, on his Illinois bio. He played football at Iowa from 1989-92. As the Wisconsin head coach from 2006-12, he led the Badgers to Big Ten championships during his final three seasons.

"One thousand percent, another big-time win if they can lure Bret," Davis said. "If they can lure him away from Illinois, move him to Nebraska, that would be a huge win. But I'm sure the Illini will use some of that television money to try to keep that from happening, too."

Other coaches they discussed as possible replacements at Nebraska were Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Army head coach Jeff Monken, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, NC State head coach Dave Doeren, North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Southern California defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Davis and Thamel agreed that Campbell is who would be their top choice as the next Nebraska head coach.

Bielema became the Illinois football head coach ahead of the 2021 season, and the Fighting Illini went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten to start the 2022 season.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.