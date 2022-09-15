ESPN's Rece Davis suggests Nebraska football 'lure' Bret Bielema from Illinois

The "ESPN College GameDay" podcast ran through possible replacements for Scott Frost as the Nebraska football head coach during Monday's podcast. Frost was fired Sunday as the Huskers head coach.
Among the names that ESPN's Rece Davis and Pete Thamel discussed to be the next leader in Lincoln, Nebraska, was Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema.
Both said they thought Bielema would be a good hire by Nebraska.
"Bret Bielema is that part of the world," Thamel said. "He's obviously from Iowa from his famous tattoo. He has won in the Big Ten West (Division). He would have a distinct style. He has won three Big Ten championships, I believe. And he's done wonders at Illinois already. He's clearly shown programically he can get a place resuscitated. That might be a fun little bidding war. But I believe in Bret Bielema, and I think that he could fit in just fine there."
Bielema lists his hometown as Prophetstown, Illinois, on his Illinois bio. He played football at Iowa from 1989-92. As the Wisconsin head coach from 2006-12, he led the Badgers to Big Ten championships during his final three seasons.
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rece Davis: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football, basketball host
Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football and basketball host and broadcaster Rece Davis, who went to college at Alabama.
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN's College GameDay crew (from left): Rece Davis, Jalen Rose, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / courtesy of ESPN Images)
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
"One thousand percent, another big-time win if they can lure Bret," Davis said. "If they can lure him away from Illinois, move him to Nebraska, that would be a huge win. But I'm sure the Illini will use some of that television money to try to keep that from happening, too."
Other coaches they discussed as possible replacements at Nebraska were Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Army head coach Jeff Monken, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, NC State head coach Dave Doeren, North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Southern California defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
Davis and Thamel agreed that Campbell is who would be their top choice as the next Nebraska head coach.
Bielema became the Illinois football head coach ahead of the 2021 season, and the Fighting Illini went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten to start the 2022 season.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.