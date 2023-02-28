Robbie Hummel is a college basketball analyst for ESPN, FOX and Big Ten Network. He co-hosted "The Goodman and Hummel Basketball Podcast" with Jeff Goodman on Tuesday.

The episode included a discussion of the Illinois men's basketball team, which is coming off a 72-60 loss at Ohio State on Sunday.

Goodman said, "The most Jekyll and Hyde team in college basketball has to be — Illinois has got to be No. 1."

"And there's a lot of them in the Big Ten, so that's saying something," Hummel said interjecting over Goodman's comment.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they lose in the first round," Hummel said of Illinois after Goodman finished his statement. "And I also wouldn't be surprised if they're playing in the Elite Eight. I think it's that wide."

"I don't know if they can get to the Elite Eight now," Goodman said.

"There's times where I watch them, and I'm looking at who's on the floor and I'm like, 'Man, they got a lot of good players," Hummel said.

Goodman responded, "They do."

"I don't understand why they refuse to shoot twos," Hummel said of Illinois. "That's the biggest thing. In Big Ten play, they are last in 3-point percentage. They are first in two-point percentage. Yet, they shoot the third-most 3s of anybody in the league. I think they were 1-for-14 (on 3-pointers) in the second half at Ohio State — a team that's gotten obliterated in the paint. I just don't understand why they are allergic to driving the ball at times. They just cannot quench the thirst that they have to shoot 3s. And you've got Terrence Shannon and Matt Mayer and Dain Dainja — Dainja has barely played the last two games. He had three points.

"These guys play Thursday against (Michigan forward) Hunter (Dickinson). You can't go small against him. I don't know. Illinois is interesting in the sense that if they had lost to Northwestern, which it looked like they were going to do, they would be looking at losing four of their last five."

Illinois beat Northwestern 66-62 on Feb. 23. Before Northwestern, Illinois beat Minnesota on Feb. 20, lost at Indiana on Feb. 18, and lost at Penn State on Feb. 14.

Michigan plays at Illinois at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

"I do worry also about guys just going nuclear against them," Hummel said of Illinois. "(Indiana forward) Trayce Jackson-Davis has got them twice — 35 and 26 (points). (Penn State guard Jalen) Pickett got them for 41 (points). (Minnesota forward) Jamison Battle 31. (Northwestern guard) Boo Buie 35. There's a trend here where they're getting torched by the other team's best players. And (Ohio State guard Bruce) Thornton got 20. That's like a light night for an Illinois leading scorer. He only got to 20 (points)."

Hummel played college basketball at Purdue from 2007-12. He played in the NBA from 2013-15 after being a second-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.