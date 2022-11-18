 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt picks Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan football

Penn St Michigan Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues a call against Penn State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt did a segment on Thursday's "SportsCenter" titled Winner$ that he predicts the outcome of college football games for the upcoming weekend. 

One of the games he discussed Thursday night was the Illinois vs. Michigan football game, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday. 

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Nov. 12.

Illinois comes into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 12, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt prediction for Illinois vs. Michigan football

Purdue Illinois Football

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Scott Van Pelt picked Illinois to cover as an 18-point underdog. 

"Illinois to benefit from their defense," Van Pelt said. "Michigan may be sneaking a peek down the road to Columbus — that big game next week. Illini by three scores. That feels like a lot." 

Michigan is scheduled to play at No. 2-ranked Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26.

A graphic on the screen said Van Pelt is 4-3 when picking Illinois.

The Illinois vs. Michigan football game was one of 11 games that Van Pelt picked Thursday. He also chose Army, Baylor, Rice, West Virginia, Georgia State, Western Kentucky, Georgia Southern, South Carolina, Arkansas and UCLA to cover.

Scott Van Pelt: A look at the ESPN SportsCenter host, broadcaster

Here's a look at Scott Van Pelt, the ESPN "SportsCenter" host and broadcaster. He went to college at University of Maryland. 

Van Pelt has been a broadcaster at ESPN since 2001. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

