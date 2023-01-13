FOX's Casey Jacobsen calls Illinois a Big Ten title contender after Michigan State win

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team started the Big Ten season 0-3, but the Illini defeated Michigan State on Friday to get to 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference this season.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Illinois' 75-66 win vs. MSU, FOX college basketball analyst Casey Jacobsen proclaimed the Illini are back in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season title.

"Illinois' offense in the second half came alive — 54% the Illini shot in that second half," Jacobsen said on Friday's FS1 broadcast. "And defensively, they smothered the Spartans and made it a frustrating evening. And Illinois is back in title contention in the Big Ten."

After Friday's games, Purdue leads the Big Ten at 5-1 in the league. Michigan State and Rutgers are both 4-2. Michigan, Northwestern, and Wisconsin are 3-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois, Iowa and Penn State are 3-3 in the Big Ten to round out the top nine teams in the Big Ten.

Illinois improved to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten with Friday's win. Michigan State went to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

After Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-63 vs. Illinois.

Jacobsen played in the NBA from 2002-08. He played college basketball at Stanford from 1999-2002.

Illinois is scheduled to return to action Monday with a 5 p.m. CT game at Minnesota.

Close 1 of 20 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) pumps up the crowd as Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., right, shoots as Michigan State's Jaden Akins (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with Tyson Walker (2) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Tyson Walker (2) reacts to an official's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reaches for a tipped ball as Michigan State's Jaden Akins, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right passes the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) sets up a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) is helped off the court during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Jaden Akins (3) is defended by Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja reaches for a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Tyson Walker (2) is defended by Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman talks with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo before an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) is defended by Michigan State's Jaden Akins (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Mady Sissoko shoots a free throw during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Michigan State's Joey Hauser (10) wait for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State men's basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 1 of 20 Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) pumps up the crowd as Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., right, shoots as Michigan State's Jaden Akins (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with Tyson Walker (2) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Tyson Walker (2) reacts to an official's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reaches for a tipped ball as Michigan State's Jaden Akins, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right passes the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard (11) sets up a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) is helped off the court during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Jaden Akins (3) is defended by Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja reaches for a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Tyson Walker (2) is defended by Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman talks with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo before an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) is defended by Michigan State's Jaden Akins (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Michigan State's Mady Sissoko shoots a free throw during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Michigan State's Joey Hauser (10) wait for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.