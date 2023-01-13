 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOX's Casey Jacobsen calls Illinois a Big Ten title contender after Michigan State win

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team started the Big Ten season 0-3, but the Illini defeated Michigan State on Friday to get to 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference this season. 

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Illinois' 75-66 win vs. MSU, FOX college basketball analyst Casey Jacobsen proclaimed the Illini are back in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season title. 

"Illinois' offense in the second half came alive — 54% the Illini shot in that second half," Jacobsen said on Friday's FS1 broadcast. "And defensively, they smothered the Spartans and made it a frustrating evening. And Illinois is back in title contention in the Big Ten."

After Friday's games, Purdue leads the Big Ten at 5-1 in the league. Michigan State and Rutgers are both 4-2. Michigan, Northwestern, and Wisconsin are 3-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois, Iowa and Penn State are 3-3 in the Big Ten to round out the top nine teams in the Big Ten.  

Illinois improved to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten with Friday's win. Michigan State went to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.

NBA DRAFT JACOBSEN

NBA Draft prospect Casey Jacobsen talks with reporters, Tuesday, June 25, 2002, in New York. Jacobsen is expected to be selected at the NBA Draft on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)

After Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-63 vs. Illinois.

Jacobsen played in the NBA from 2002-08. He played college basketball at Stanford from 1999-2002.

Illinois is scheduled to return to action Monday with a 5 p.m. CT game at Minnesota.

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State men's basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 20

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

