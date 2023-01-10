FOX's Mark Titus says Illinois basketball is better without Skyy Clark, who left the team

FOX's Mark Titus and Tate Frazier spent Tuesday's edition of the "Titus and Tate" podcast listing why every team in The Associated Press Top 25 poll should not be ranked. It stemmed from frustration that their alma maters — Ohio State and North Carolina, respectively — were not ranked.

They also stated that annually this time of year it feels like no one is good in college basketball as teams get bogged down in conference season. They called Tuesday's episode "The Hater's Guide to the AP Poll."

When it got to No. 18-ranked Wisconsin, the discussion turned to the Illinois men's basketball team's 79-69 win against Wisconsin on Saturday. Illinois won the game despite guard Skyy Clark's announcement at 4 p.m. CT on Friday that he needed "to step away from basketball for the time being."

"You also just lost to an Illinois team that's in freefall and whose starting point guard — what was it 12 hours before tipoff, 16 hours before tipoff — says I'm done with this team," Titus said of Clark. "Illinois is already a mess and then Skyy Clark's like, 'I'm leaving also.' And they have to deal with that, which is actually addition by subtraction."

Frazier agreed with Titus and said, "Might be good for you, yeah."

Titus said "which is actually addition by subtraction" a little muffled, because as he then said, "It's not for the narrative I'm trying to build here" that Wisconsin should not be ranked.

Clark started Illinois' first 12 games, but he suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Dec. 28 that led to him missing the game Dec. 29 vs. Bethune-Cookman. In Illinois' next game at Northwestern on Jan. 4, Clark came off the bench. In 13 games, Clark averaged 7.0 points. 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Illini.

Frazier then talked more about Saturday's Illinois vs. Wisconsin game. Wisconsin played Illinois without forward Tyler Wahl, who suffered a right ankle injury in the previous game.

"Also, if you're bringing up Tyler Wahl as the reason why you lost — I saw a bunch of people tweet the Wahl-less Badgers lose to Illinois — it's like, no," Frazier said. "You should still win that game."

Before missing the Illinois game, Wahl averaged a team-high 13.2 points for Wisconsin in 13 games, and he gets 6.4 rebounds per game.

"Every Wisconsin game, they win by five against a team that will be in the NIT or worse and then you look up and they have a decent record," Titus said. "Then they tell you, 'We're a good team.' ... And then Wisconsin wins the Big Ten because of imbalanced scheduling, and they have a favorable schedule that just breaks their way and they never have to go to the actual good teams, they never have to play on the road against the good teams."

Illinois is scheduled to return to action at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday vs. Nebraska. Wisconsin's next game is 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday vs. Michigan State.

Titus and Frazier started covering college basketball for FOX in 2020, and they previously covered college basketball for The Ringer. Titus played college basketball at Ohio State from 2006-10. Frazier is a 2015 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.