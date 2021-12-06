Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini grow while persevering through adversity

“I thought the Notre Dame game showed some real progress. Now, there were some things after the game where I’m sure Brad watched the film and they went over it and there’s still some mistakes being made. You’ve got to remember, you lose a guy like Ayo (Dosunmu), roles are being reassigned, but I like their talent. I like their experience. I think they’re going to look a lot different at the end of February, early March than they do right now.”

The results for the rest of the area’s Division I teams were mixed. Here is how they stack up heading into this week:

ILIINOIS: In Curbelo’s absence veteran role player Da’Monte Williams logged 36 minutes and helped keep the offense running in the victory over the Irish. Williams only scored four points, but he had five assists and six rebounds. Guard Trent Frazier scored just seven points off the bench, but he had six assists against just two turnovers. Williams and Frazier kept the ball moving in the Rutgers rout, combining for 10 assists and just three turnovers. Coleman Hawkins excelled at the defensive end against the Scarlet Knights while keeping Ron Harper Jr. in check. Backup center Omar Payne got Underwood’s attention by grabbing seven rebounds in that game.