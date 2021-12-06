Gordo ranks area hoops: Illini grow while persevering through adversity

Injuries, illness and the three-game Kofi Cockburn suspension forced Illinois coach Brad Underwood to shuffle his playing rotation during the season’s early weeks.
But the Illini powered through this uncertainty with a 6-2 start. Last week they handled Notre Dame 82-72 and Rutgers 86-51 at home despite missing point guard Andre Curbelo, who has been dealing with the effects of a concussion suffered in an exhibition game on Oct. 29.
Curbelo has been in and out of action since then – and he was clearly off his game when he did play.
Cockburn and shooting guard Alfonso Plummer kept the Illini on track last week. Plummer had 45 points in the two victories while Cockburn continued dominating the lane with 41 points and 23 rebounds.
This adversity forced Underwood to test many different players with big assignments in the early going, which will improve the team’s depth and help the Illini prepare for the Big Ten grind.
ESPN analyst Robbie Hummel, the former Purdue star, offered 247 Sports this take on the Illini after the Norte Dame game:
“I think they’re incomplete in the sense that you lose Kofi for a period of time due to suspension, the illness, the sickness, the injuries. Brad talked before the Notre Dame game and he didn’t know if he was going to have seven players. It’s like, what do you expect?
“I thought the Notre Dame game showed some real progress. Now, there were some things after the game where I’m sure Brad watched the film and they went over it and there’s still some mistakes being made. You’ve got to remember, you lose a guy like Ayo (Dosunmu), roles are being reassigned, but I like their talent. I like their experience. I think they’re going to look a lot different at the end of February, early March than they do right now.”
The results for the rest of the area’s Division I teams were mixed. Here is how they stack up heading into this week:
ILIINOIS: In Curbelo’s absence veteran role player Da’Monte Williams logged 36 minutes and helped keep the offense running in the victory over the Irish. Williams only scored four points, but he had five assists and six rebounds. Guard Trent Frazier scored just seven points off the bench, but he had six assists against just two turnovers. Williams and Frazier kept the ball moving in the Rutgers rout, combining for 10 assists and just three turnovers. Coleman Hawkins excelled at the defensive end against the Scarlet Knights while keeping Ron Harper Jr. in check. Backup center Omar Payne got Underwood’s attention by grabbing seven rebounds in that game.
SLU (7-2): Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points before fouling out in the 86-82 overtime victory at Boise State. That left point guard Yuri Collins (15 points) to take over during the OT. Alas, the Billikens failed to bank another good victory when they faded late in a 77-72 home loss to UAB. The Blazers held Jimerson to eight points and forced the Billikens out of their offensive flow in the closing minutes. On the plus side, Deandre Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points. He shouldered more responsibility with Collins in foul trouble. The Billikens must refocus quickly because a tough home game against Ohio Valley Conference power Belmont looms next.
SIU CARBONDALE (5-3): The injury-depleted Salukis scored a nice 54-52 road victory at Evansville with Marcus Domask delivering a strong 22-point, six-rebound performance. Guard Lance Jones missed the game with a foot injury, joining injured guards Ben Harvey and Trent Brown on the shelf. Jones returned Saturday and helped lead SIU Carbondale to a 66-41 rout of Southern Miss. Ben Coupet Jr. delivered one of his strongest all-around performances with 11 points, seven rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal. Freshman forward Troy D’Amico has muscled his way into the playing rotation while logging 59 minutes in the last three games.
MISSOURI STATE (4-4): They got disappointing start to Missouri Valley Conference play by suffering an early 79-74 overtime loss at Illinois State. The Bears fell despite getting 27 points and 12 rebounds from Gaige Prim, who converted 13 of 15 shots from the floor. Guards Isiaih Mosley and Ja’Monta Black struggled offensively while missing 18-of-24 shots between them. Missouri State took a good run at No. 12 BYU at home before losing 74-68. Mosley and Black combined to play just 21 minutes in the loss while coach Dana Ford had Jaylen Minnett (19 points) and Lu’cye Patterson (16 points) carry the load coming off the bench. It will be interesting to see what Ford’s playing rotation looks like this week when the Bears play at Little Rock.
MISSOURI (4-4): Let’s not sugar coat it: The Tigers might be one of the worst power conference teams in the country this season. They don’t move the ball on offense, they can’t make shots from three-point range and they can’t finish at the rim either. They fell behind 33-7 at Liberty Thursday night. Thirty-three to seven! They should be able to handle undermanned Eastern Illinois Tuesday at home, but then powerful Kansas, Utah, Illinois and Kentucky await them in non-conference play before the start of the Southeastern Conference season. Given the competitive depth of the league this season, this is going to get ugly.
SEMO (4-4): The Redhawks got a chance to regroup Saturday at the expense of Division III Webster. Eric Reed Jr. scored 26 points and Manny Patterson had 14 points and nine rebounds in the 76-64 victory. But SEMO made just 6-of-32 shots from three-point range. After scoring 17 points against Montana State, Chris Harris missed all seven attempts from beyond the arc while scoring just two points against the intrepid Gorlocks. The Redhawks host Evansville Wednesday before finishing the month with a gauntlet of five road games.
SIU EDWARDSVILLE (3-6): Lamar Wright stepped up with 20 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots during a 75-65 victory at Omaha. Twin brother Shamar added 13 points and four rebounds before fouling out. But the Cougars concluded their challenging road swing with an 80-55 loss at Bradley. Ray’Sean Taylor scored 22 points and Shaun Doss Jr. added 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.