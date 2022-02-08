Gordo ranks area hoops: Last year's postseason failure keeps Illini focused

Illinois continued its march to a high NCAA Tournament seed by rolling past then-No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 at home Wednesday and Indiana 74-57 on the road on Saturday.

Kofi Cockburn (37 points, 12 rebounds) dominated the Badgers and Trent Frazier (23 points, four assists) did a job on the Hoosiers.

The Illini are 10-2 in the deep Big Ten, sitting atop the standings. They will take a four-game winning streak into their rematch with powerful Purdue Tuesday.

They are one of the better college basketball stories in the country this season.

But this Illini team isn’t likely to get ahead of itself. Several key players were members of last season’s squad that flopped in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Loyola Chicago as a No. 1 seed.

That memory should keep the group locked in.

"You have to understand how quickly that crap can end — and not to take anything away from Loyola, they outplayed us,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood told CBSSports.com: “You have to understand that for six nights, you have to bring it or you go home. Being a one-seed means nothing.

“I think this team can believe more because they've been there now. They remember that locker room after that loss. We had nobody to really grasp that concept a year ago.”

Elsewhere in the area, SLU banked two more Atlantic 10 victories to edge ever closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble, Missouri State suffered a tough loss at home to Loyola Chicago, Missouri scored a surprising road victory at Texas A&M, and SIU Edwardsville dealt with the loss of star guard Ray'Sean Taylor to a season-ending knee injury.

Here is how the region’s Division I team stack up:

ILLINOIS (17-5): Da’Monte Williams keeps taking full advantage of his fifth season, making the Illini smarter and tougher on the court. First he dogged Wisconsin star Johnny Davis into 5-for-19 shooting overall and 1-for-5 from 3-point range. At Indiana, Williams hit a couple of timely 3-points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and dished two assists while keeping the Illini in gear at both ends of the court. He keeps logging big minutes while making his teammates better.

SLU (16-6): Yuri Collins decided the Billikens were not going to lose at George Mason Wednesday. He delivered one of the most impressive individual performances in school history: 35 points, 13 assists and five steals. That allowed SLU scrape out a 92-90 double-overtime victory. Then the Billikens bolstered their postseason resume by conquering their nemesis Dayton 72-61 at home Saturday, gaining a much-needed quality victory. Marten Linssen (17 points) and Fred Thatch Jr. (12 points, five rebounds, three assists) did some heavy lifting in support of usual stalwarts Collins (16 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and Gibson Jimerson (14 points). The Billikens will carry a five-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game at La Salle.

MISSOURI STATE (17-8): Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim scored 22 points each as the Bears rolled to a 69-54 victory at SIU Carbondale Wednesday. They combined to shoot 15-for-22 from the floor and 11-for-12 from the free throw line. That set them up for their national televised rematch against Loyola Chicago . . . which did not go well. The Ramblers outscored the Bears 43-33 in the second half while pulling away to their 71-62 victory. Loyola held Mosley to 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting. Prim was strong inside with 21 points and 10 rebounds but the Bears missed 17-of-21 shots from 3 point range.

MISSOURI (9-13): The Tigers blew still another chance to win an SEC game, this time by suffering a come-from-ahead 66-65 loss at home to Florida Wednesday. Ronnie DeGray III (13 points, 6-for-7 from the floor) and DaJuan Gordon (10 points, nine rebounds, three assists) had solid games. Freshman Kaleb Brown played 16 minutes and scored six points in his best game to date. The Tigers built on that near-miss by knocking off Texas A&M 70-66 on the road Saturday while translating their progress into an actual victory. Kobe Brown answered coach Cuonzo Martin’s plea to take charge with a dominant performance (21 points, six rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots). Kaleb Brown played 28 minutes with Javon Pickett sidelined again. Kaleb suffered a few glaring mishaps, but he grabbed six boards and he seemed to gain confidence on the fly while running the offense.

SIU CARBONDALE (12-12): The Salukis took that hard fall at home to Missouri State Wednesday night while missing 17-of-20 shots from 3-point range. The Bears held Marcus Domask to nine points on 2-for-10 shooting overall and 1-for-5 from behind the arc. Lance Jones scored 14 points, but he shot just 1-for-6 from deep. The Salukis rebounded nicely with a 75-69 victory at Illinois State Saturday with Jones going off for 31 points and five steals. Domask got back on track with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals and Ben Coupet Jr, had 12 points and five rebounds.

SEMO (11-13): The Redhawks took a beating on the boards at UT Martin Thursday, getting outrebounded 44-25 with their four-guard lineup. They allowed 16 offensive rebounds in the 84-63 loss. Their one starting big man, Manny Patterson, scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes. Then SEMO bounced back against undermanned Eastern Illinois Saturday, winning 63-56 behind Ed Reed Jr.’s 21 points. The Redhawks improved to 6-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference Monday by stepping on downtrodden SIU Edwardsville 76-47 with Phillip Russell putting on a show -- 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

SIU EDWARDSVILLE (7-17): Star guard Ray'Sean Taylor has suffered the second ACL tear of his young career, gutting the Cougars. They played a solid road game at Austin Peay Monday without him, but fell 68-63 in double overtime. Shaun Doss Jr. (18 points, eight rebounds), DeeJuan Pruitt (17 points, seven rebounds) and Lamar Wright (13 points, eight rebounds, two steals) all stepped up with big games. On Saturday SIU Edwardsvillle suffered a 79-59 loss at Murray State -- one of the nation’s better mid-major teams again this season. Doss scored 18 points, but the Cougars missed 15-of-16 shots from 3-point range. Then came the loss to SEMO Monday with only Pruitt (13 points) scoring in double figures.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.