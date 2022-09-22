How a Gabe Jacas photo convinced Illinois football to recruit the freshman defender

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — During one of Illinois football’s bye weeks last season, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry was sent on a detour during his recruiting trip to Florida by head coach Bret Bielema.
Originally in his home state to recruit corner Elijah Mc-Cantos, Henry and Bielema got a tip from Jack Daniels, a local coach who had known Bielema previously and Henry since he was in high school. It was about an edge rusher named Gabe Jacas.
“I remember getting a phone call from two high school coaches in Florida that I think the world of — Lenny Jankowski and Jack Daniels. Those guys were like, ‘Hey you have to watch this guy.’ I flipped on the film,” Bielema said. “We're going into a bye week. I called Aaron Henry, and I’m like, ‘Change of plans; you’re going to go watch this guy practice.’”
The Illinois staff had seen film, but it wasn't sure on the measurables. High school tape can be prone to high or awkward camera angles, and with a large portion of Jacas’ recruitment taking place during COVID the staff hadn’t had nearly as much of an opportunity to see him in person at camps or showcases.
"We had seen film on Gabe, but everybody thought he was like 5-(foot)-9, 5-foot-10," Henry said. "Maybe as tall as 6-foot. And then I think Coach Daniels let (Bielema) know like, 'Coach this kid is the real deal. He's legit size, he's a really good player.'"
Henry went to Fort Pierce Central High School in Fort Pierce, Florida, to watch Jacas play. He couldn’t talk to Jacas at the time per NCAA rules, so that meant the coach at Jacas’ high school took him to go watch Jacas for a minute during class to check on those measurables. It turned out Daniels was correct.
1 of 25
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. Alex Palczewski (No. 63) prepares to block on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Michael Marchese (42) after Marchese' s touchdown reception from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, forces Virginia's Billy Kemp IV to fumble a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, and Virginia's Billy Kemp IV watch Kemp's punt return fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey recovers a punt return fumble by Virginia's Billy Kemp IV in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia's Fentrell Cypress II recovers and advances Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant's goal line fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, left, strips the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, right, begins to strip the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant near the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk directs a receiver downfield as he rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott gestures on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin hits a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. Josh Kreutz (No. 64) and Tip Reiman (No. 89) block on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, center, looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., leads his teammates in singing the school's alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, right, talks with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) sings the school's alma mater with teammates Griffin Moore (43) and James Kreutz after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Virginia football on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Virginia Cavaliers football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
1 of 25
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. Alex Palczewski (No. 63) prepares to block on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Michael Marchese (42) after Marchese' s touchdown reception from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, forces Virginia's Billy Kemp IV to fumble a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown, left, and Virginia's Billy Kemp IV watch Kemp's punt return fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois recovered the fumble for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey recovers a punt return fumble by Virginia's Billy Kemp IV in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia's Fentrell Cypress II recovers and advances Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant's goal line fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, left, strips the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, right, begins to strip the ball from Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant near the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Virginia recovered the Bryant fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk directs a receiver downfield as he rolls out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott gestures on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin hits a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. Josh Kreutz (No. 64) and Tip Reiman (No. 89) block on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, center, looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., leads his teammates in singing the school's alma mater after an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema, right, talks with Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Virginia Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) sings the school's alma mater with teammates Griffin Moore (43) and James Kreutz after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
"Me and the coach walk by the class, and this kid is like a grown man," Henry said. "Later on that day, the coach ends up standing next to him and he had his brother take a — because I knew how tall the high school head coach was he was like 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 — and so coach took a picture after I left of Gabe standing next to him and he had his shirt off.
"I couldn't get back here ... I couldn't call coach fast enough. I said, 'Well, we need to send our whole staff down here — (outside linebackers coach Kevin) Kane and whoever we need to get down here to offer this kid."
Jacas was committed to Tulane, with the Green Wave seemingly finding a prototypical edge rusher hiding in plain sight, but Illinois and Tennessee both found Jacas and offered to give him the chance at Power Five football.
"Just being patient," Jacas said. "I wasn't really focused on that, just being patient and waiting for my time. Then when coach Henry said I was like six-foot it was crazy. It was just crazy because I was not that height when he came to see me down in Florida to my high school."
Jacas is listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds for the Illini. For reference, former Super Bowl MVP and All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller is listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds.
"He was like a god walking into school — he literally fit the bill," Henry said. "I have yet to see a high school kid that physically mature at that age. He checked all the boxes in terms of physical."
Henry’s trip and urgency has paid dividends early for the Illini. Since Jacas signed with Illinois and joined the team, he’s offered edge rush help immediately. The coaching staff already sees him as one of the top edge rushers on the team, and used him as a third-down specialist for the first couple of weeks.
“Sometimes you either got it or you don’t,” outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “He came in with a lot of tools and a knack of how to do it.”
Jacas came just shy of sacking the quarterback against Indiana before a two-sack game against Virginia tied him atop the team’s leaderboard on the season with Johnny Newton.
"Gabe is special, man,” Bielema said. "... He’s got tremendous power, glide step and he has good instincts. As a pass rusher, those things are really quality things that if you don’t have them, it’s hard to teach them and he has the basic elements."
Now with an injury to starting outside linebacker Ezekiel Holmes sidelining him for the rest of the season, Jacas is in position for an even larger share of snaps.
"Virginia was kind of a stepping stone for me," Jacas said. "I'm excited for the rest of the season and what it has to offer."
Jacas and Alec Bryant are the two likely options to start in Holmes’ place, and no matter who the replacement is, it means Jacas will have a much higher workload on earlier downs.
“I think we’ve done a good job of getting him ready for certain situations and now he’s going to be getting thrust into a lot more,” Kane said. “I think going through these first three games he’s been able to kind of get his feet wet and get used to what a college game day is like. He’s just getting more confidence as it goes along. … He’s going to continue to play and get better as we get going.”
That seemingly immediate skill set and pass rush intuition came to Jacas from days working with his brother, Khaliq, in Florida. Khaliq was a defensive end at Florida International and became a teacher and coach after school.
1 of 25
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl looks around his team's bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito drops back to pass as offensive lineman Julian Pearl protects during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming running backs coach Gordie Haug, left, talks with quarterback Andrew Peasley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, left, and Illinois head coach Brent Bielema talk after Illinois defeated Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery, second from left, and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming running back Titus Swen (2) leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Josh McCray holds his helmet after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema yells at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Wyoming football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wyoming Cowboys football on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 25
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores his second touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley fakes a hand off during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming nose tackle Cole Godbout tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods, right, trips up Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley for a loss as linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. all defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl looks around his team's bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito drops back to pass as offensive lineman Julian Pearl protects during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming running backs coach Gordie Haug, left, talks with quarterback Andrew Peasley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito carries a game ball as he is hugged by a teammate after their win over Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley walks off the field after his team's loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl, left, and Illinois head coach Brent Bielema talk after Illinois defeated Wyoming in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery, second from left, and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Wyoming running back Titus Swen (2) leaps over Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Josh McCray holds his helmet after getting injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wyoming Illinois Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Brent Bielema yells at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wyoming, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 38-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
"He basically taught me everything I know," Jacas said.
Gabe remembers the excitement he had when he was 15 or 16 and Khaliq returned from college and started coaching him up. Gabe had played and had size and strength, eventually being a two-time state wrestling champion in high school, but Khaliq helped him honed the craft Jacas is displaying for the Illini.
"It was new because I really didn't know the moves yet," Jacas said. "But he told me every day we should go out and practice on the field and just repetition, repetition, and I just got better and better, and that just translated to here."
That advice from Daniels and the trip for Henry are paying off now and could be even more fruitful in the future.
“Gabe is one of those guys who is going to make us all look really smart sometimes,” Kane said.
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball