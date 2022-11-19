How a text from Dallas Clark convinced Bret Bielema to coach 2 days after his mom's death

ABC broadcasters Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge met with Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema ahead of Saturday's Illinois vs. Michigan football game.

Bielema's mom, Marilyn Bielema, died Thursday, and Bret Bielema shared with McDonough and Blackledge how he decided to coach in Saturday's football game.

"Bret told us yesterday he wasn't sure until yesterday that he would come here to Michigan," McDonough said during Saturday's game broadcast. "Very close with his mom, and our deepest sympathies with the Bielema family."

Marilyn Bielema was 83 years old, according to her obituary on Sauk Valley.

"Spoke with Bret yesterday still very emotional, in tears several times during our chat," McDonough said. "She was a breast cancer survivor all the way back to 1990. He said, 'I got my toughness from my mother.'"

"We've been in a lot of a coaches meetings, and I've never been in one like that," Blackledge said. "I mean it was very raw for him. I think his team has so much respect for him for coming today. They knew it could have gone either way. Like you said, he didn't decide until the very last minute whether he was going to be here or not. I think that he feels that his mom would be happiest with him being here."

"When we spoke with Bret about his decision to come, he said you know people say what your mom would want you to do," McDonough said. "He said, 'I wasn't sure,' and then he got a text message yesterday from Dallas Clark — who he goes all the way back to Iowa, of course a great tight end. Clark sent him a text saying that, 'Mothers derive so much joy from watching their sons do what they love to do.'"

Clark was an Iowa tight end from 1998-2002. Bielema was the Iowa linebackers coach from 1996-2001.

"Bret said, 'That's when I knew I should come. My mom loved watching me coach,'" McDonough said. "In fact, she was getting the knee replacement, because she hadn't been able to get to games. She wasn't mobile enough. She told Bret, 'I will be at the home games next year.'"

Marilyn Bielema underwent knee replacement surgery on Tuesday.

McDonough said, "They thought everything went well, and then she went into cardiac arrest not long thereafter."

Marilyn Bielema is survived by her husband, Arnie; her daughter, Brandi Cooper; and three sons Bart Bielema, Barry Bielema and Bret Bielema. Arnie and Marilyn Bielema were married on July 1, 1960.

Following his career at Iowa, Dallas Clark played in the NFL from 2003-13. He was with the Indianapolis Cols from 2003-11 then spent one year each with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens. He was selected to the 2009 Pro Bowl.

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, entered Saturday's matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Illinois came into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.