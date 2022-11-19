How a text from Dallas Clark convinced Bret Bielema to coach 2 days after his mom's death

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Former college and NFL football player Todd Blackledge speaks during a memorial service for former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno at the Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania, on Thursday Jan. 26, 2012.
ABC broadcasters Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge met with Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema ahead of Saturday's Illinois vs. Michigan football game.
Bielema's mom, Marilyn Bielema, died Thursday, and Bret Bielema shared with McDonough and Blackledge how he decided to coach in Saturday's football game.
"Bret told us yesterday he wasn't sure until yesterday that he would come here to Michigan," McDonough said during Saturday's game broadcast. "Very close with his mom, and our deepest sympathies with the Bielema family."
"Spoke with Bret yesterday still very emotional, in tears several times during our chat," McDonough said. "She was a breast cancer survivor all the way back to 1990. He said, 'I got my toughness from my mother.'"
"We've been in a lot of a coaches meetings, and I've never been in one like that," Blackledge said. "I mean it was very raw for him. I think his team has so much respect for him for coming today. They knew it could have gone either way. Like you said, he didn't decide until the very last minute whether he was going to be here or not. I think that he feels that his mom would be happiest with him being here."
"When we spoke with Bret about his decision to come, he said you know people say what your mom would want you to do," McDonough said. "He said, 'I wasn't sure,' and then he got a text message yesterday from Dallas Clark — who he goes all the way back to Iowa, of course a great tight end. Clark sent him a text saying that, 'Mothers derive so much joy from watching their sons do what they love to do.'"
Clark was an Iowa tight end from 1998-2002. Bielema was the Iowa linebackers coach from 1996-2001.
"Bret said, 'That's when I knew I should come. My mom loved watching me coach,'" McDonough said. "In fact, she was getting the knee replacement, because she hadn't been able to get to games. She wasn't mobile enough. She told Bret, 'I will be at the home games next year.'"
Marilyn Bielema underwent knee replacement surgery on Tuesday.
McDonough said, "They thought everything went well, and then she went into cardiac arrest not long thereafter."
Marilyn Bielema is survived by her husband, Arnie; her daughter, Brandi Cooper; and three sons Bart Bielema, Barry Bielema and Bret Bielema. Arnie and Marilyn Bielema were married on July 1, 1960.
1 of 16
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach.
1 of 16
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Barry Reeger
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Doug McSchooler
University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Thomas Graning
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Thomas Graning
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Brynn Anderson
Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Darron Cummings
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Following his career at Iowa, Dallas Clark played in the NFL from 2003-13. He was with the Indianapolis Cols from 2003-11 then spent one year each with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens. He was selected to the 2009 Pro Bowl.
Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, entered Saturday's matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Illinois came into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former college and NFL football player Todd Blackledge speaks during a memorial service for former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno at the Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania, on Thursday Jan. 26, 2012.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark (44) watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)