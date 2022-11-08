How Illinois football is trying to solve its failure to finish drives

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Brian Hightower was brought down as the clock expired at Zuppke Field on Saturday against Michigan State, it was a drive that ended in all too familiar fashion — in an opponent's territory without putting any points on the board.
Illinois entered its opponent's territory on six drives in Illinois' 23-15 loss to Michigan State. It had eight points combined on those drives, along with a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Isaiah Williams in the first quarter.
“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said.
The Illinois offense hasn’t had a whole lot of trouble moving the ball, averaging over 400 yards a game. That’s a big improvement from last season, but finishing drives has been the issue. It’s been the Achilles heel for the Illini in both of its losses this season.
Against Indiana, it was a similar story. The Illini entered Hoosier territory seven times and had 20 points to show for it. Illinois outgained both those opponents and gained 147 more yards than the Spartans on Saturday.
"We can't keep driving the ball down the field and not scoring," Williams said. "So we've got to get better at it. You've just got to continue to get better at it and just execute."
Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen (97) tackles Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is sacked by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) celebrates with center Nick Samac (59) after he scored a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
A gust of wind blows through the hair of Michigan State cheerleader Cailey Tuttle before the teams' NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) celebrate after Reiman scored a two-point conversion against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) scores a two-point conversion against Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) breaks up a pass thrown by Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Michigan State defensive end Avery Dunn (98) breaks up a pass thrown by Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower, left, is upended by Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) high-fives wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) after Reed scored a touchdown against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes the ball against Michigan State defensive tackle Jalen Hunt (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) hands off to Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) points after running the ball against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) hands the ball off to running back Jalen Berger (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard (3) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball against Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State running back Jalen Berger (8) runs against Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs against Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrate after Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker with quarterback Payton Thorne (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker with quarterback Payton Thorne (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) hands off to running back Chase Brown (2) against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) and wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) celebrate after Reiman scores a two-point conversion against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) runs against Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State defensive tackle Maverick Hansen (97) tackles Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs with the ball against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is sacked by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) celebrates with center Nick Samac (59) after he scored a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker claps for his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois fans bundle up due to high winds before the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
A gust of wind blows through the hair of Michigan State cheerleader Cailey Tuttle before the teams' NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) reacts after an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)