How Illinois football is trying to solve its failure to finish drives

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Brian Hightower was brought down as the clock expired at Zuppke Field on Saturday against Michigan State, it was a drive that ended in all too familiar fashion — in an opponent's territory without putting any points on the board.

Illinois entered its opponent's territory on six drives in Illinois' 23-15 loss to Michigan State. It had eight points combined on those drives, along with a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Isaiah Williams in the first quarter.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said.

The Illinois offense hasn’t had a whole lot of trouble moving the ball, averaging over 400 yards a game. That’s a big improvement from last season, but finishing drives has been the issue. It’s been the Achilles heel for the Illini in both of its losses this season.

Against Indiana, it was a similar story. The Illini entered Hoosier territory seven times and had 20 points to show for it. Illinois outgained both those opponents and gained 147 more yards than the Spartans on Saturday.