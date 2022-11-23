How Illinois, Iowa, or Purdue football can win the Big Ten West Division

The division titles and matchups for the 2022 Big Ten Conference football championship game will be decided this weekend.

The Big Ten East Division title is pretty straightforward. The winner of Saturday's Michigan vs. Ohio State football game earns a spot in the championship game.

The Big Ten West Division is a little more complicated — Illinois, Iowa or Purdue football could win the division and earn a berth to the championship game, and none of the three play each other this weekend.

Minnesota or Wisconsin could also win a share of the Big Ten West Division title, but neither the Gophers nor Badgers can earn a spot in the championship game.

Here's an explanation, as provided by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. The 2022 Big Ten Conference championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.

Big Ten West Division standings entering Week 13

The seven teams in the Big Ten West Division are Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Entering Week 13, Iowa and Purdue are tied atop the West Division at 5-3 against Big Ten Conference foes this season.

Here are the Big Ten West Division conference records entering Week 13:

Iowa: 5-3

Purdue: 5-3

Illinois: 4-4

Minnesota: 4-4

Wisconsin: 4-4

Nebraska: 2-6

Northwestern: 1-7

On Friday, Nebraska faces Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

On Saturday, Illinois is at Northwestern; Purdue plays at Indiana; and Minnesota is at Wisconsin.

How Purdue football can win the Big Ten West Division title

Purdue has one route to the Big Ten Conference championship game berth.

Purdue must win vs. Indiana and have Iowa lose vs. Nebraska.

This is the simplest scenario, because Purdue's win would put them at 6-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa losing goes to 5-4 in the Big Ten, and all other Big Ten West Division teams enter Week 13 with at least four conference losses.

How Iowa football can win the Big Ten West Division

There are two scenarios where Iowa can win the Big Ten West Division title and a berth into the Big Ten Conference championship game.

If Iowa wins vs. Nebraska, it earns the Big Ten championship game berth and at least a share of the Big Ten West Division title.

The Iowa win vs. Nebraska makes the Hawkeyes 6-3 in the Big Ten. Only Purdue can also reach 6-3 in the Big Ten, and Iowa holds the tiebreaker vs. Purdue as a result of Iowa beating Purdue 24-3 on Nov. 5.

If Iowa loses vs. Nebraska, it earns the Big Ten championship game berth only if both Purdue loses to Indiana and Illinois loses to Northwestern.

In this scenario, Iowa and Purdue finish tied atop the Big Ten West with the winner of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game at 5-4 in the Big Ten. All three teams would share the Big Ten West Division title, but tiebreakers are needed to determine the representative in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Iowa went 3-0 against Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin, so regardless of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin winner, Iowa is the Big Ten championship game representative.

How Illinois football can win the Big Ten West Division title

Illinois has one route to the Big Ten Conference championship game berth.

Illinois must win at Northwestern while also having both Iowa lose to Nebraska and Purdue lose to Indiana.

In the scenario where Iowa and Purdue lose with an Illinois win, those three teams would finish tied atop the Big Ten West Division with the winner of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game. All four teams would share the 2022 Big Ten West Division title, but tiebreakers are needed to determine the representative in the 2022 Big Ten Conference championship game.

Interestingly, it's a different tiebreaker that Illinois holds that leads the Illini to the title game depending on if Wisconsin or Minnesota win their game.