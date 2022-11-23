How Illinois, Iowa, or Purdue football can win the Big Ten West Division

The division titles and matchups for the 2022 Big Ten Conference football championship game will be decided this weekend.
The Big Ten East Division title is pretty straightforward. The winner of Saturday's Michigan vs. Ohio State football game earns a spot in the championship game.
The Big Ten West Division is a little more complicated — Illinois, Iowa or Purdue football could win the division and earn a berth to the championship game, and none of the three play each other this weekend.
Minnesota or Wisconsin could also win a share of the Big Ten West Division title, but neither the Gophers nor Badgers can earn a spot in the championship game.
Here's an explanation, as provided by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. The 2022 Big Ten Conference championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.
The seven teams in the Big Ten West Division are Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, and Wisconsin.
Entering Week 13, Iowa and Purdue are tied atop the West Division at 5-3 against Big Ten Conference foes this season.
Here are the Big Ten West Division conference records entering Week 13:
Iowa: 5-3
Purdue: 5-3
Illinois: 4-4
Minnesota: 4-4
Wisconsin: 4-4
Nebraska: 2-6
Northwestern: 1-7
On Friday, Nebraska faces Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
On Saturday, Illinois is at Northwestern; Purdue plays at Indiana; and Minnesota is at Wisconsin.
How Purdue football can win the Big Ten West Division title
Purdue has one route to the Big Ten Conference championship game berth.
Purdue must win vs. Indiana and have Iowa lose vs. Nebraska.
This is the simplest scenario, because Purdue's win would put them at 6-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa losing goes to 5-4 in the Big Ten, and all other Big Ten West Division teams enter Week 13 with at least four conference losses.
How Iowa football can win the Big Ten West Division
There are two scenarios where Iowa can win the Big Ten West Division title and a berth into the Big Ten Conference championship game.
If Iowa wins vs. Nebraska, it earns the Big Ten championship game berth and at least a share of the Big Ten West Division title.
The Iowa win vs. Nebraska makes the Hawkeyes 6-3 in the Big Ten. Only Purdue can also reach 6-3 in the Big Ten, and Iowa holds the tiebreaker vs. Purdue as a result of Iowa beating Purdue 24-3 on Nov. 5.
If Iowa loses vs. Nebraska, it earns the Big Ten championship game berth only if both Purdue loses to Indiana and Illinois loses to Northwestern.
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa place kicker Drew Stevens kicks a field goal off the hold of Tory Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant advances the ball as Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras passes under pressure from Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras as Illinois 's Sydney Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton watches his go ahead field goal off the hold of Hugh Robertson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton kicks the go ahead field goal off the hold of Hugh Robertson as Iowa defensive back Riley Moss watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, congratulates Illinois head coach Bret Bielema after Illinois 9-6 win over Iowa after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hugs quarterback Artur Sitkowski as Bielema's wife Jennifer Hielsberg watches after the team's 9-6 win over Iowa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hugs quarterback Artur Sitkowski after the team's 9-6 win over Iowa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hugged by his wife Jennifer Hielsberg after the team's 9-6 win over Iowa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton celebrates his go ahead field goal with holder Hugh Robertson late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema comes out and checks on his injured starting quarterback Tommy DeVito during the first half of a game against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is helped off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa place kicker Drew Stevens kicks a field goal off the hold of Tory Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant advances the ball as Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras passes under pressure from Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Spencer Petras as Illinois 's Sydney Brown defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes under pressure from Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton watches his go ahead field goal off the hold of Hugh Robertson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton kicks the go ahead field goal off the hold of Hugh Robertson as Iowa defensive back Riley Moss watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hugged by friends after his team's 9-6 win over Iowa after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, congratulates Illinois head coach Bret Bielema after Illinois 9-6 win over Iowa after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hugs quarterback Artur Sitkowski as Bielema's wife Jennifer Hielsberg watches after the team's 9-6 win over Iowa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hugs quarterback Artur Sitkowski after the team's 9-6 win over Iowa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hugged by his wife Jennifer Hielsberg after the team's 9-6 win over Iowa in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton celebrates his go ahead field goal with holder Hugh Robertson late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this scenario, Iowa and Purdue finish tied atop the Big Ten West with the winner of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game at 5-4 in the Big Ten. All three teams would share the Big Ten West Division title, but tiebreakers are needed to determine the representative in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Iowa went 3-0 against Purdue, Minnesota and Wisconsin, so regardless of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin winner, Iowa is the Big Ten championship game representative.
How Illinois football can win the Big Ten West Division title
Illinois has one route to the Big Ten Conference championship game berth.
Illinois must win at Northwestern while also having both Iowa lose to Nebraska and Purdue lose to Indiana.
In the scenario where Iowa and Purdue lose with an Illinois win, those three teams would finish tied atop the Big Ten West Division with the winner of the Minnesota vs. Wisconsin game. All four teams would share the 2022 Big Ten West Division title, but tiebreakers are needed to determine the representative in the 2022 Big Ten Conference championship game.
Interestingly, it's a different tiebreaker that Illinois holds that leads the Illini to the title game depending on if Wisconsin or Minnesota win their game.
If Wisconsin beats Minnesota, the first tiebreaker is the four teams' records against each other. Illinois went 2-1 vs. Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin. Iowa went 2-1 vs. Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin. Purdue went 1-2 vs. Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Wisconsin went 1-2 vs. Illinois, Iowa and Purdue.
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is stopped by Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball as Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) evades Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (19)in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball as Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) grabs at his knee after being injured on a run against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) escapes the tackle of Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) tackles Michigan running back C.J. Stokes (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) tackles Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) reaches for yardage after a catch as Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) makes the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody (13) kicks a 35-yard field goal against Illinois in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Michigan won 19-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) scores on a eight-yard touchdown run against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Isaiah Gash (41) is knocked out of bounds by Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) and Sydney Brown (30) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and place kicker Jake Moody (13) hug after an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Michigan won 19-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody (13) smiles after kicking a 46-yard field goal against Illinois in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball as Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) evades Michigan defensive back Rod Moore (19)in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball as Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) grabs at his knee after being injured on a run against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) escapes the tackle of Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) tackles Michigan running back C.J. Stokes (23) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) tackles Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) reaches for yardage after a catch as Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) makes the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody (13) kicks a 35-yard field goal against Illinois in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Michigan won 19-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Michigan won 19-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) throws against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) scores on a eight-yard touchdown run against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan running back Isaiah Gash (41) is knocked out of bounds by Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey (2) and Sydney Brown (30) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and place kicker Jake Moody (13) hug after an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Michigan won 19-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs the ball against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)