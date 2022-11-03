How Seth Coleman is setting a standard others should follow on Illinois football's defense

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton thought he had a sack. He beat his man and had the Nebraska quarterback in his sights, then he saw Seth Coleman.

Coleman and Newton each brought pressure, but it was Coleman who made contact and forced an errant throw by Nebraska quarterback Casey Washington that turned into a momentum-changing interception in the Illini’s win.

That’s the latest example of the impact Coleman has had since stepping into a starting edge rusher spot in place of last season’s starters Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney.

"I do feel like I've been playing a lot better," Coleman said.

The play also showed some growth and attention to detail for Coleman.

“When Seth was coming from the outside in, he shot his left hand, which made the ball get deflected,” coach Bret Bielema said. “If he shoots his right hand, which you’ll see about 50 percent of the people do, the quarterback is going to throw the ball uninhibited.”

That attention to detail and growth has led to a team-high nine quarterback hurries for Coleman, who is fourth on the team with 3.5 sacks. He's given the Illini an improved pass rush with freshman Gabe Jacas and the interior lineman pairing of Newton and Keith Randolph.

The Illini's five-man, which also includes nose guard Calvin Avery, has created a lot of one-on-one matchups for pass rushers, which means that the group can apply pressure to help a secondary that has multiple potential All-Big Ten honorees.

“It’s huge,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “(Coleman) is doing his job, and he is doing his job at a high level. Even though he might not have the sack numbers, he’s responsible for a few turnovers this year just because of his length, his ability to get to the quarterback and affect the quarterback. Our pass-efficiency defense and our interceptions and all those things are not just a result of how the secondary is playing. That is a team effort because quarterbacks are rushed.”