How Seth Coleman is setting a standard others should follow on Illinois football's defense

By Anderson Kimball
Decatur (Ill.) Herald & Review
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton thought he had a sack. He beat his man and had the Nebraska quarterback in his sights, then he saw Seth Coleman.
Coleman and Newton each brought pressure, but it was Coleman who made contact and forced an errant throw by Nebraska quarterback Casey Washington that turned into a momentum-changing interception in the Illini’s win.
That’s the latest example of the impact Coleman has had since stepping into a starting edge rusher spot in place of last season’s starters Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney.
"I do feel like I've been playing a lot better," Coleman said.
The play also showed some growth and attention to detail for Coleman.
“When Seth was coming from the outside in, he shot his left hand, which made the ball get deflected,” coach Bret Bielema said. “If he shoots his right hand, which you’ll see about 50 percent of the people do, the quarterback is going to throw the ball uninhibited.”
That attention to detail and growth has led to a team-high nine quarterback hurries for Coleman, who is fourth on the team with 3.5 sacks. He's given the Illini an improved pass rush with freshman Gabe Jacas and the interior lineman pairing of Newton and Keith Randolph.
The Illini's five-man, which also includes nose guard Calvin Avery, has created a lot of one-on-one matchups for pass rushers, which means that the group can apply pressure to help a secondary that has multiple potential All-Big Ten honorees.
“It’s huge,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “(Coleman) is doing his job, and he is doing his job at a high level. Even though he might not have the sack numbers, he’s responsible for a few turnovers this year just because of his length, his ability to get to the quarterback and affect the quarterback. Our pass-efficiency defense and our interceptions and all those things are not just a result of how the secondary is playing. That is a team effort because quarterbacks are rushed.”
Part of the reason Jacas has been effective — he was named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award that goes to the nation’s top freshman — is the tutelage of Coleman.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, center, leads his team toward Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph steps off the team bus as they arrive at Memorial Stadium before playing against Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph walks toward Memorial Stadium alongside Lincoln Police before an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs in a 56-yard reception for a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska’s Chancellor Brewington is taken down by Illinois defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (No. 10) after a big gain in the first quarter against Illinois during their game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) runs in a 46-yard reception for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, left, chats with quarterback Casey Thompson after he threw an interception against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes as Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) grabs him from behind during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph exits the field following his team's 26-9 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska defensive back Noa Pola-Gates, right, leans in to embrace fellow defensive back Phalen Sanford as time runs out during their 26-9 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska students, from left, Carter Prang, 22, of Waverly, Neb., Jacen Reeb, 22, of Lincoln, Neb., and Keegan Olivera, 20, of Chicago, watch as Nebraska falls to Illinois 26-9 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Calvin Hart Jr. (5) and Gabe Jacas (17) celebrate with Jer'Zhan Newton (4) after Newton recovered a fumble by Nebraska's Anthony Grant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, left, argues with a game official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois woon 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Side judge LaShell Nelson watches players warm up before an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Illinois' Chase Brown, left, leaps out of the arms of Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Brown rushed for 149 yards during his team's 26-9 win. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) passes the ball against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska cheerleader Raelynn Burkinshaw of Lincoln, Neb., performs during a pregame show before Nebraska plays Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Side judge LaShell Nelson, left, chats with Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5), defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4), and outside linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) celebrate a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) pushes Illinois' Tommy DeVito (3) as he steps out of bounds during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. A personal foul for a late hit was called on Reimer. Illinois won the game 26-9.
Nebraska's defensive back Isaac Gifford (23) sacks Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) in the second quarter during a football game between Illinois and Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.(Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Nebraska's defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) recovers a ball fumbled by Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Nebraska's defensive end Jake Appleget (15) tackles Illinois' wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy (6) reacts as Nebraska's tight end Chancellor Brewington (82) is flagged in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
