How Tim Anderson went from training Jabari Parker to Illinois basketball assistant coach

CHICAGO — Jabari Parker remembers his first coach. It was Tim Anderson.

Parker was a toddler who was at a local Chicago gym where high school players like Anderson were working out with Parker’s dad Sonny.

Jabari wanted to be a part of the cone drills they were doing, but Sonny didn’t quite have the patience for someone as young as Jabari at that time if he came in and knocked the cones over. That’s where Anderson would come in.

Anderson would set up some cones to the side where they weren’t working out. If Anderson and the older kids were using seven cones, he would set aside three or four for Jabari.

Anderson might not have thought of himself as a coach at that time, but then Parker became his first pupil. Parker blossomed into one of the top players in the country at Simeon Academy and Duke before becoming a lottery pick and starting an eight-year NBA career.

"When he was in high school, I was 6 or 7 years old," Parker said. "I was trying to learn how to play basketball. He used to teach me little things — how to dribble. And he used to involve me in the drills. He was like my biggest support system because my dad didn't have a lot of patience for me. So Tim was my first real coach teaching me the game."

Anderson has continued being a coach and has vaulted through the ranks to become an assistant at Illinois last summer. He’s been involved at every level of basketball from the high school and youth grassroots ranks to multiple collegiate levels to training NBA players Derrick Rose, Anthony Davis, Max Strus and a grown-up Jabari.

Now as an assistant in Champaign, Anderson’s relationship-building ability, trustworthiness and ethos as an NBA trainer have made him an essential part of the staff as a player developer and ace recruiter. He also managed the team’s rotations and substitutions last season.

Illinois’ offseason rebuild, where it had to replace 83% of its minutes from last season, would have looked drastically different without him.

He led the Illini’s pursuit for top-60 recruits Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers, the two highest recruits in the team’s top-10 recruiting class. His relationships and experience in player development were key in getting a top transfer class that included Terrence Shannon Jr., Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer.

"He's been as advertised and better to be quite honest," Illinois coach Brad Underwood told the Herald & Review during the Illini tailgate tour this summer.

All of those traits that make him a successful coach trace back to him being that teenager training and mentoring Parker.

They also go back to Anderson’s upbringing on Chicago’s west side. There he fell in love with the game and was one of many local players mentored by Sonny Parker, Jabari’s father, who got him started on a winding path that led him to Champaign and molded him into the coach he is today.

Beginnings: Chicago’s west side

Tim Anderson remembers as a child just dribbling the basketball aimlessly, and for as long as he could.

He was born in the Henry Horner homes, and would bounce the ball around his home on the west side of Chicago.

"We didn't have front yards and stuff like that; when you go outside it was gates." Anderson said. "It almost looked like prison. So I'd just dribble outside for hours and hours and hours until my mom or my granny made me come in."

Dribbling helped Anderson stay focused in an area that was divided into different gang territories. The only hoops in the building were either broken or between buildings with rival gang presences, so there wasn’t a lot of playing outside. For Anderson to work on his game at local gyms, he’d have to go onto a different gang’s turf.

"They were in opposite neighborhoods," Anderson said. "So we had to cross those boundaries and when you cross those boundaries, you were probably gonna have to fight."

Sonny helped Anderson and other area kids with transportation, driving them across those enemy lines to get to the gym for training and workouts at the James Jordan Boys and Girls club.

That’s where Anderson got his influence as a trainer and a coach. Sonny worked with Anderson from grade school through high school, with a lot of those workouts including a young Jabari while Anderson was a teenager.

Anderson acted as Jabari’s older brother, and at times they were inseparable. Anderson joked that if Jabari was the age that he’d been when they first met, he’d be sitting right next to him.

That meant if Jabari, who has known Anderson since he was born, needed to go to the bathroom as a toddler while they were in the gym all day, Anderson was the one who’d take him.

"He potty trained me," Jabari said. "He taught me how to wipe ... little things like that; he's like my brother. Our relationship goes beyond basketball."

While Anderson helped bring along Jabari, Sonny was one of Anderson’s biggest mentors. Anderson, who said that there should be a street in the neighborhood named after Sonny, sometimes called him “pops” growing up.

The blunt nature of Sonny’s coaching was surprising at first to Anderson. He said he remembers getting some tough coaching from his grade school days, but it ended up being foundational. That tough love and coaching he gave Anderson became imprinted in his mind when he became a coach.

"The one thing about Sonny Parker — he's gonna be brutally honest," Anderson said. "He'd have so many sayings and so many clichés and things he lived by. When I was younger, I didn't really understand it. But the older I got, I started to understand it. He doesn't hold any punches. He’d keep it real with you."

Hearing that description, it’s almost word-for-word how Illinois recruits and former players have described Anderson.

“He's not gonna bite his tongue and he's always gonna keep it real,” Skyy Clark said.

"He's gonna tell you what you can and what you can't do," Ty Rodgers said. "I feel like that's what I respect the most about him is because he always kept it real from day one."

On to Goodwell, Oklahoma

Tim Anderson trained under Sonny's tutelage through a high school career at Crane High School, where he played with NBA players Tony Allen and Will Bynum.

After Anderson graduated and finished his prep career, he played at Division II Oklahoma Panhandle State. He won male athlete of the year as a senior in 2006 and had options to continue his playing career professionally after he graduated.

That decision became more complicated with a six-month old son. Anderson’s salary would have been around $1,500 a month.

"I'm like, 'Hey, I've got a son, so I don't know if I'm able to survive off that,'" Anderson said. "So now it's time to make a big boy decision; time to make a grown-man decision."

Anderson quickly turned to coaching after getting an offer from the president at his alma mater that he couldn’t pass up.

With the need to supplement his income in addition to his job as an assistant at Oklahoma Panhandle — the salary there was roughly around $20,000 — the university president got him a job as a police officer.

Anderson was able to work on-call shifts during games and move some shifts around so he could be with the team as much as possible, but there were still some conflicts.

The Goodwell Police Department had a small staff, and when they needed backup, it meant Anderson had to drop everything.

"I'm in the middle of a game and it's the first half and I get called out on my walkie talkie and I have to leave the game," Anderson said.

Anderson also couldn’t travel to a lot of road games, and eight-to-12-hour shifts made going to practice difficult. So Anderson got some training in with players at night after he finished work, working out players or watching film with them around 10 p.m. or midnight.

"I was just trying to find ways to be productive within my role," Anderson said.

Tim Anderson returns to Chicago

After a year on the job in Goodwell, Tim Anderson got news that his aunt was sick and he made the decision to move back to Chicago. He liked his life as a coach, but wanted to be there for his family. His aunt died from cancer and he wanted to be with his grandmother.

In Chicago, he became an assistant at Malcolm X Community College, but ran into a similar problem of it not being a full-time position. To get benefits and some more income, he worked at a local lab taking care of mice that were used for experiments to test different kinds of medicines and treatments.

That meant cleaning the cages and feeding mice during the day before continuing his pursuit of being a basketball coach as a community college assistant.

"I'd have to be there at seven in the morning with those mice jumping around," Anderson said.

After a stint as a lab worker and an assistant at Malcolm X, he got his chance when he was offered the head coach position at his former high school, Crane. He took the Cougars back to being a local powerhouse, going 63-24 with a super-sectional appearance in 2011.

Anderson finally got to his perch by being a coach full-time, ending the days of working with mice or as a police officer, but his rise through the ranks was only beginning.

"People just see me here, and they don't understand the stuff that I've been through to get here," Anderson said.

Cutting teeth in Texas

After a couple of years at Crane, Anderson reconnected with a college coach who had thought he had Anderson’s commitment in the bag back when Anderson was in high school.

Ryan Marks recruited Anderson to Southern Vermont during his high school years and, after a visit, Anderson was set on committing and moving to Vermont. That notion was short-lived.

"I was ready to go," Anderson said. "I'd never been to Vermont; never even really heard of Vermont. I came back home, told my mom: 'I'm ready to commit.' And she was like, 'No, that's too far. You'll never go there.'"

Anderson relented and ended up going to Oklahoma Panhandle. Marks ended up moving to take the job at conference rival St. Edwards in Texas. Marks remembered Anderson years later when he got the chance to put together a staff at Texas-Pan American, now called University of Texas Rio-Grande Valley.

That got Anderson started on the path as a Division I assistant, where he got thrown into the fire in a cut-throat recruiting world. It’s also where he met Jason Benadretti, a grad assistant and video coordinator at the time.

Recruiting at Texas Pan-American, then in the Great West Conference, was a challenge. The Great West was one of the few Division I conferences without an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and as a mid-major conference there wasn’t much hope of getting an at-large bid.

"Going into these events, you got Texas Pan American on your shirt, nobody respects you," Anderson said. "The kids don't respect you. The other coaches don't respect you. They look at your shirt, and they'll be like, 'Who is this? Whatever, keep it moving.' So that was one of the challenging things that we had to work through, which kind of fueled my fire to be able to get some stuff done."

Also, budgeting was tight. Anderson recalls days of having only $12 to spend on food and $40 for a hotel on recruiting trips.

Those days were fresh in Anderson’s mind when he was hired at Illinois. At the beginning of his tenure, he would ask Underwood, assistant athletic director Joey Biggs or office administrator Nicole Anderson what an acceptable amount to spend on a recruiting trip was.

"They'd laugh at me," Anderson said. "... They'd say, 'TA just don't overdo it.' Like, what does that mean? Don't get a hotel that's $400-500? I'm used to staying at the La Quinta or the Red Roof Inn."

Those recruiting disadvantages at Texas Pan-American put up some roadblocks, but the team went 16-16 in Anderson’s second year as an assistant in 2012-13 after going 11-21 the year prior.

Benadretti and Anderson developed a rapport together, where Benadretti also saw Anderson’s recruiting chops and relationship building firsthand.

"What stands out about Tim and why he's actually been so successful is he puts so much time and genuine effort into those relationships," Benadretti said. "Everything is built upon love and trust."

Now, Benadretti works with kids around the world and helps them through the recruiting process, and with showcases as the technical director at Elite Euro Talent. On the other side, he’s seen that Anderson’s approach has been unique.

"From an annoyance factor, a lot of coaches ... I've seen so many times being on the coaching side, but also now on the other side helping kids, is some coaches just don't know what they're doing," Benadretti said. "And they'll annoy you or send annoying messages. You're not going to get that from Tim. It's just genuinely checking in on you and he'll follow up and try to build a relationship in a normal way."

However, Marks’ contract was up after the season and the higher ups decided not to renew him.

The writing was on the wall for a while during the final season, during which Benadretti and Anderson discussed the future. They both had different kinds of connections — Anderson in Chicago and Benadretti with pro connections (he became a scout with the Orlando Magic right after he left Texas Pan-American).

"Throughout the time there just kind of grinding away we really built a close relationship and realized, you know, hey, why don't we do something bigger than this?" Benadretti said.

Back to Chicago again

Anderson went back to Chicago with Benadretti, and the next step for them was creating Ground Zero Training in 2014.

That was an area where Anderson’s player development skills shined. Their organization trained 33 NBA Draft picks from 2014-20 and gathered a clientele that included NBA MVP Derrick Rose and NBA champion Anthony Davis.

Both weren’t afraid to push some marquee names, so their network quickly grew to over 60 professional players who bought into the training they provided.

"Tim's gonna push you," Benadretti said. "And you're either not going to make it or you're not gonna make it. And the guys who have made it really do excel. "I truly believe Tim is one of the best skill developers around.

"But it's not necessarily just because of the on-court development side. It's because of the mental approach and having buy-in from guys. And you don't just get buy-in from guys overnight. It's because of those extra hours you put in with them and your relationship building that really enables you to push them on the court."

After a few years with Ground Zero Training and working as the director of the Meanstreets AAU program in Chicago, where Rodgers played AAU basketball, as well as class of 2024 four-star commit Morez Johnson, Anderson was hired at DePaul.

There he worked out a Division II transfer named Max Strus. Anderson was hired for Strus’ second season at DePaul and had done a large portion of offseason training on his own through high school and college.

"Up until that point, I'd never really had a trainer," Strus said. "I was always on my own. Coming from a small Division II school, we didn't have many outlets so it was all new to me and Tim kind of opened my eyes to everything."

Anderson got Strus in the gym with some of his Ground Zero clients — Rose, Jabari Parker and Talen Horton-Tucker — to train.

During that year that Anderson was on staff, Strus averaged 20.1 points and had the third-most points in a season in school history. Now, he’s in the middle of an NBA career where he started for the Miami Heat in last summer’s playoff run.

"Tim saw the potential in me and he takes people under his wing and he really cares for people," Strus said. "That's the one thing about Tim Anderson. Once you're with him you don't leave."

Tim Anderson lands in Champaign

After four years at DePaul, the Blue Demons fired Dave Leitao. At that time Anderson was set in Chicago. He was going to dial up his training with Ground Zero.

He had started a non-profit called the Reign Project in 2020 to help curb violence in the city and was prepared to focus on growing that organization.

Then the Illinois assistant job opened up.

Anderson remembers watching the Illini on local television channel 26 in Chicago as a kid on the west side.

"I never grew up wanting to go to Kentucky or wanting to go to Duke," Anderson said. "I grew up wanting to go to the University of Illinois."

Few people have an attachment to their hometown like Anderson does to Chicago. He grew up there and kept coming back during his coaching rise, so the decision was a tough one.

"I've never wanted to grow out or leave the hood," Anderson said. "I've always wanted to stay. That's where I'm comfortable. I see a lot of people that look like me, I see a lot of people that's from the struggle that I've came from, so I can relate; I understand what it's like to, you know, to see certain things, to be confused, and to not think you have outlets and not think that it's a better way to do things."

That’s a big reason for Anderson’s founding of the Reign Project, where he is still involved on Zoom calls and in meetings, as well as influence from Sonny and a list of other local philanthropists who worked around the area.

But the opportunity ended up being too big for Anderson to pass up. After his wife did some convincing, he decided to join Underwood’s staff.

Currently he’s focused on where he’s at. He shares the goal of wanting to win a national championship with the rest of the team and staff. He wants to be a head coach one day and that’s what it would take to drag him from Champaign. After initially being reluctant to move, he doesn’t want to be an assistant anywhere else.

"What they're doing at Illinois is real good for him," Jabari said. "I haven't seen him happy in a long time."

He’s been a hit in Champaign so far, and with his success in player development and recruiting, he’ll likely become an appealing option for other schools down the road.

“He's going to be head coach at some point before too long, and in the meantime, I'm darn glad he's coaching the orange and blue,” Underwood said.

A young Anderson dribbling outside for as long as he could, and a teenage version of him setting up some cones and coaching up the little kid playing next to him started all of this.

Learning hard work from a local mentor in Sonny and applying it throughout the past couple of decades has seen him rise up from working as a part-time coach and police officer or lab tech to a rising Power Five assistant with attainable Division I head coach aspirations.

"I didn't see the success that I was gonna have today," Anderson said. "I never saw that. I just tried to stay in the process like Sonny told me."