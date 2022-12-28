 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time

Missouri Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. heads to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Bethune-Cookman men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Thursday, Dec. 29. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET. 

Bethune-Cookman enters the matchup 4-8 overall. Most recently, North Florida beat Bethune-Cookman 87-85 on Dec. 22.

Illinois, ranked No. 22 in the USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the contest 8-4 overall. On Dec. 22, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game.

Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 1-0 vs. Bethune-Cookman — a 97-47 Illinois win on Dec. 28, 1999. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri Illinois Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. Missouri won 93-71. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 29

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois 

TV channel: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Reggie Theus: A look at the Bethune-Cookman basketball head coach, athletics director

Here is a look at Reggie Theus, the Bethune-Cookman men's basketball head coach and athletics director. He was previously the Sacramento Kings coach. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Reggie Theus is the Bethune-Cookman men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

