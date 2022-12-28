How to watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time

FILE - In this March 9, 2017, file photo, Cal State Northridge head coach Reggie Theus gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Fullerton, at the Big West men's tournament in Anaheim, Calif. Reggie Theus is out as men’s basketball coach and Brandon Martin has been let go as athletic director at Cal State Northridge. Campus police are investigating an alleged physical altercation between the men. University President Dianne Harrison says in a statement that the school is “parting ways’’ with both men. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)