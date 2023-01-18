How to watch Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday.

The IU Hoosiers come into the contest 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Indiana beat Wisconsin 63-45.

Entering Thursday, Indiana leads the all-time series 94-91 vs. Illinois.

How to watch Illinois vs. IU Hoosiers basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 19

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Close 1 of 22 Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, left, drives past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer, center, grabs his own rebound while defended by Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) and guard Braeden Carrington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) goes up to shoot past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Sencire Harris, foreground, saves the ball from going out of bounds against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) takes a shot over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne (21) is fouled by Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper, right, drives past Illinois guard Jayden Epps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) tries to knock the ball away from Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Ty Rodgers (20) battles for the ball with Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) and forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with guard Jayden Epps during a break in action against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) slaps the ball out of Illinois guard Jayden Epps' (3) hands during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) watches the final seconds of their game against Illinois as they lose 78-60 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives past Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) takes a shot over Minnesota forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington, bottom, reaches for a lose ball after colliding with Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) while Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) tries to drive past Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) goes up for a shot past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Ty Rodgers goes up for a shot while defended by Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson, right, talks with forward Dawson Garcia during a break in action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) takes a shot over Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) drives past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, center, as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) sets a pick during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) watches the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) A look at Illinois vs. Minnesota Gophers basketball on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 Here's a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Gophers men's basketball on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. 1 of 22 Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, left, drives past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer, center, grabs his own rebound while defended by Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) and guard Braeden Carrington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) goes up to shoot past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Sencire Harris, foreground, saves the ball from going out of bounds against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) takes a shot over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne (21) is fouled by Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper, right, drives past Illinois guard Jayden Epps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) tries to knock the ball away from Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Ty Rodgers (20) battles for the ball with Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) and forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with guard Jayden Epps during a break in action against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) slaps the ball out of Illinois guard Jayden Epps' (3) hands during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) watches the final seconds of their game against Illinois as they lose 78-60 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives past Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) takes a shot over Minnesota forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington, bottom, reaches for a lose ball after colliding with Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) while Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) tries to drive past Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) goes up for a shot past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Ty Rodgers goes up for a shot while defended by Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson, right, talks with forward Dawson Garcia during a break in action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) takes a shot over Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) drives past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, center, as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) sets a pick during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) watches the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.