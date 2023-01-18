 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, Jan. 19. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET. 

Illinois enters the matchup 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday. 

The IU Hoosiers come into the contest 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Indiana beat Wisconsin 63-45. 

Entering Thursday, Indiana leads the all-time series 94-91 vs. Illinois. 

How to watch Illinois vs. IU Hoosiers basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 19

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

