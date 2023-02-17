Penn State's Jalen Pickett drives to the basket on Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) defends Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry gives some instructions to Myles Dread (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Jayden Epps (3) as he comes out of the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, defends against Penn State's Seth Lundy(1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett, left, comes over to Seth Lundy after Lundy hit a long three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game with Illinois, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) attempts to defend against Penn State's Kanye Clary (0) as he drives the baseline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) pulls up to shoot on Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) drives the basket on Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) pulls up to shoot on Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) defends against Penn State's Kanye Clary (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends against Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) knocks away a shot by Penn State's Kanye Clary (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) attempts to block a baseline three point shot by Penn State's Jalen Pickett (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots over Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. is helped up by teammates Ty Rodgers (20) and Sencire Harris (1) after he is fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Penn State, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives to the basket on Penn State's Evan Mahaffey and Myles Dread (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry,right, shakes hands with Illinois coach Brad Underwood after defeating Illinois 93-81 in an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
A look at Illinois vs. Penn State basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) shoots over Penn State's Camren Wynter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Kebba Njie (3) scores on Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) defends against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mike Woodson is the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood talks with Jayden Epps (3) as he comes out of the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)