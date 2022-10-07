How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois comes into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1.

Iowa enters the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Michigan beat Iowa 27-14.

How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.

