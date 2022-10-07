 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa football on TV, live stream plus game time

Illinois Wisconsin Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

 Kayla Wolf

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois comes into the matchup 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 34-10 on Oct. 1. 

Iowa enters the contest 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Oct. 1, Michigan beat Iowa 27-14. 

How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Michigan Iowa Football

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8 

Location: Champaign, Illinois 

TV channel: Big Ten Network 

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter). 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Iowa radio broadcast 

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

