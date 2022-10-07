How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa football on TV, live stream plus game time

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) talks to running back Isaac Guerendo (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw (1) interferes with a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) scores a touchdown under coverage by Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) goes up for a pass under coverage by Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois tight end Michael Marchese (42) recovers the ball following a Wisconsin fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois' Luke Zardzin (42) celebrates recovering a Wisconsin fumble with defensive back Peyton Vining (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs the ball against Illinois Kenenna Odeluga (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks with game officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin wide receiver Keontez Lewis (3) is loaded onto a cart following an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reacts after an incomplete pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers football on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers football in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field following a 34-10 win over Wisconsin in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin (5) kicks a field goal against Wisconsin during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Kirk Ferentz is the Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
