Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) works the ball inside against Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) and Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball inside against Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga, right, looses control of the ball as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel, right, works the ball inside against Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Griesel would be called for a charge on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel, left, dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) looks to pass as Nebraska's Denim Dawson (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence, second from the left, and Derrick Walker (13) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) looks to pass as Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) looks to pass as Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) and Illinois' Dain Dainja, left, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) dribbles against Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) works the ball inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) shoots as Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) dribbles against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) works the ball inside against Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence (10) shoots as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach, right, dribbles against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg signals during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) lays the ball up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) grabs a loose ball against Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) lays the ball up during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) grabs a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) chases a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Denim Dawson rebounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks with Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg before an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Brad Underwood signals during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
