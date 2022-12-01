How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland basketball on live stream, TV channel plus game time

Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works inside against Syracuse's Jesse Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Dainja was called for an offensive foul. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, right, talks with Justin Taylor (5) and a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) and Illinois' RJ Melendez, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) and Illinois' Matthew Mayer wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Mounir Hima (55) and Chris Bell (0) defend as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) picks up the ball as Skyy Clark (55) and Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) and Judah Mintz (3) follow during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Judah Mintz, middle, works the ball inside against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Chris Bell (0) works inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Bell was called for an offensive foul. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood questions referee Larry Scirotto during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) walks to the team bench after receiving two technical fouls during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) strips the ball from Syracuse's Jesse Edwards (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Here is a look at No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Syracuse basketball in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Syracuse's Chris Bell vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Mounir Hima grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Symir Torrence (10) blocks the shot of Illinois' Skyy Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Judah Mintz dunks as Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Judah Mintz gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Judah Mintz looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Syracuse's Justin Taylor looks to pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
