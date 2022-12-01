 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland basketball on live stream, TV channel plus game time

Syracuse Illinois Basketball

Syracuse's Mounir Hima (55) and Chris Bell (0) defend as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. 

 Michael Allio, Associated Press

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Maryland Terps men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Dec. 2. This is the Big Ten opener for both teams. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 22-ranked Maryland comes into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 2

Location: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland 

TV channel: Big Ten Network 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Maryland radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

