How to watch Illinois vs. Maryland basketball on live stream, TV channel plus game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Maryland Terps men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Dec. 2. This is the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 16 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 6-1 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No. 22-ranked Maryland comes into the contest 7-0 overall. On Tuesday, Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 2

Location: XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Kevin Willard is the Maryland Terps men's basketball head coach.

