The Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, March 2 in Champaign, Illinois.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Ohio State defeated Illinois 72-60 on Sunday.

Michigan comes into the contest 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Michigan beat Wisconsin 87-79 in overtime.

Entering Thursday, Illinois leads the all-time series 92-85 vs. Michigan.

How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Seth Greenberg (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Close 1 of 18 Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, shoots over Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, drives tot he basket against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State's Sean McNeil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, tries to dribble past Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, drives toward the basket against Ohio State's Isaac Likekele in the first half of a game on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Sean McNeil dunks the ball against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, drives to the basket between Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, center, and Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, posts up against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, dunks the ball over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Roddy Gayle, right, drives to the basket against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, drives the baseline around Illinois' R.J. Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, drives to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, posts up against Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, right, knocks the ball away from Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann instructs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. 1 of 18 Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, shoots over Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, drives tot he basket against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, center, drives to the basket between Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, and Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, drives the baseline as Ohio State's Sean McNeil defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, tries to dribble past Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Terrence Shannon, right, drives toward the basket against Ohio State's Isaac Likekele in the first half of a game on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State's Sean McNeil dunks the ball against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, drives to the basket between Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, center, and Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, posts up against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, dunks the ball over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Roddy Gayle, right, drives to the basket against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, left, drives the baseline around Illinois' R.J. Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, right, drives to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, posts up against Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State's Isaac Likekele, right, knocks the ball away from Illinois' Terrence Shannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann instructs his team against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Juwan Howard is the Michigan men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.