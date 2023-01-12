 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Illinois Nebraska Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Friday, Jan. 13. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Illinois comes into the matchup 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday. 

Michigan State enters the contest 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, MSU beat Wisconsin 69-65. 

Entering Friday, MSU leads the all-time series 64-62 vs. Illinois. 

How to watch Illinois vs. MSU basketball on TV, live stream

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.10

Illinois' Dain Dainja (left) defends against Nebraska's Denim Dawson on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | MSU radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tom Izzo is the Michigan State men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

