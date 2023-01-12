How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Nebraska's Sam Griesel, center, drives between Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Blaise Keita (15) reaches for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, argues a referee's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel, right, drives against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, passes the ball as Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg watches the team play against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga, left, scrambles for the ball next to Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) dunks against Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Sam Griesel, left, and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots a 3-pointer against Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' RJ Melendez shoots between Nebraska's Sam Griesel, left, and Jamarques Lawrence during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) drives against Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois won 76-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., center, shoots between Nebraska's Denim Dawson, left, and Blaise Keita during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
A look at Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks while warming up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska's Juwan Gary, right, blocks a shot from Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg leaves the court after the team's 76-50 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (left) defends against Nebraska's Denim Dawson on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel makes a dunk against Illinois' Matthew Mayer on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) and Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrate after Griesel scored against Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (right) is defended by Illinois' Terrence Shannon on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon (left) defends against Nebraska's Blaise Keita on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Sam Griesel (right) is defended by Illinois' Terrence Shannon on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates during the game against Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg walks off the court after the Huskers lost to Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (left) is defended by Illinois' Matthew Mayer in the second half Arena on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to the team during a game against Nebraska on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska fans cheer for the team in the second half of the game against Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and player Sam Griesel (right) walk off the court next to Illinois' Dain Dainja on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska players huddle during a game against Illinois men's basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (from left) makes a shot over Illinois' Jayden Epps and Matthew Mayer on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach (center) reacts as he sits on the floor reacting to a call during the first half of the Illinois game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins makes a shot against Nebraska in the first half on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (right) makes a shot next to Illinois' Jayden Epps on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Juwan Gary is seen wrapped in an ice pack after an injury against Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker walks off the court after losing to Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
