How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Minnesota Gophers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Monday, Jan. 16.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Illinois comes into the matchup 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Michigan State 75-66 on Friday.

Minnesota enters the contest 7-8 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Minnesota defeated Ohio State 70-67.

Entering Monday, Illinois leads the all-time series 118-66 vs. Minnesota.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 16

Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Ben Johnson is the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.