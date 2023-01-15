 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Michigan State's Joey Hauser (10) wait for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Minnesota Gophers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Monday, Jan. 16. 

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. 

Illinois comes into the matchup 12-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Michigan State 75-66 on Friday. 

Minnesota enters the contest 7-8 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Minnesota defeated Ohio State 70-67. 

Entering Monday, Illinois leads the all-time series 118-66 vs. Minnesota. 

How to watch Minnesota vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja reaches for a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 16 

Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota 

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Minnesota radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

A look at Illinois vs. Michigan State basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State men's basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Ben Johnson is the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

