Minnesota terrestrial radio broadcast: KFAN-FM 100.3
1 of 23
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) picks up a loose ball in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) drives on Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) gets a dunk over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) shoots over Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots over Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) drives on Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) cuts between Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and forward Malik Reneau (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) pulls up for a shot over Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and guard Jayden Epps (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) drives between Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) and guard Luke Goode (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) tries to go around Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes behind Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) for a shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) goes up to block the shot of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) go for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers, left, and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino go for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) hits a shot over Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) to give Indiana the lead in the closing minute in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and forward Matthew Mayer (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) stops the shot of Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) blocks the shot of Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) in the closing seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. A foul was called on the play. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A look at Illinois vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.
1 of 23
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) picks up a loose ball in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) drives on Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) gets a dunk over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) shoots over Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots over Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) drives on Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson speaks with an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against llinois in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) cuts between Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and forward Malik Reneau (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) pulls up for a shot over Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and guard Jayden Epps (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) drives between Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) and guard Luke Goode (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) tries to go around Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes behind Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) for a shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) goes up to block the shot of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) go for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers, left, and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino go for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) hits a shot over Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) to give Indiana the lead in the closing minute in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and forward Matthew Mayer (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) stops the shot of Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) blocks the shot of Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) in the closing seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. A foul was called on the play. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Ben Johnson is the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
What to know to watch the Illinois vs. Penn State men's basketball game via TV and online live stream plus game time on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
1 of 2
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) gets a dunk over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)