How to watch Illinois vs. Mississippi State football on TV, live stream in ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois Northwestern Football

Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Mississippi State football teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mississippi State, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 8-4 overall. Most recently, MS State defeated Ole Miss 24-22 on Nov. 24. 

Illinois comes into the contest 8-4 overall. On Nov. 26, Illinois beat Northwestern 41-3. 

Entering the ReliaQuest Bowl, Illinois and Mississippi State are 1-1 in the all-time series. MS State won the most recent contest 28-21 in Champaign on Oct. 4, 1980.

ReliaQuest Bowl: How to watch Illinois vs. Mississippi State football on TV, live stream

103022-owh-spo-nebraskaillinois-ar15.JPG

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) hands the ball off to Chase Brown (2) during their game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Monday, Jan. 2

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida 

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern football on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern football on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Illinois.

1 of 30

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Zach Arnett is the Mississippi State football head coach. Arnett was named the MS State football head coach after the death of head coach Mike Leach on Dec. 12.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
