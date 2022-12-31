How to watch Illinois vs. Mississippi State football on TV, live stream in ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and linebacker Xander Mueller (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) is helped by medical personel during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs past Northwestern defensive back Devin Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman is tackled by Illinois defensive back Tyler Strain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern running back Cam Porter is tackled by Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski runs on the field with the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey tackles Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) is tackled by Illinois linebacker Kenenna Odeluga and Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts as he looks down on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Jordan Anderson, right, celebrates with Emily Jugovich after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois running back Jordan Anderson (25) talks with friends after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois defensive back Tyler Strain, right, intercepts the ball against Northwestern wide receiver Jack Kennedy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern football on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern football on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Illinois.
1 of 30
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and linebacker Xander Mueller (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois tight end Luke Ford looks to the field before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) is helped by medical personel during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Reggie Love III scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs with the ball against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman looks to pass against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) runs past Northwestern defensive back Devin Turner during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman is tackled by Illinois defensive back Tyler Strain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern running back Cam Porter is tackled by Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski runs on the field with the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey tackles Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) is tackled by Illinois linebacker Kenenna Odeluga and Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts as he looks down on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Jordan Anderson, right, celebrates with Emily Jugovich after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Jordan Anderson (25) talks with friends after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois running back Chase Brown runs against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois defensive back Tyler Strain, right, intercepts the ball against Northwestern wide receiver Jack Kennedy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Illinois won 41-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Zach Arnett is the Mississippi State football head coach. Arnett was named the MS State football head coach after the death of head coach Mike Leach on Dec. 12.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.