The Illinois Fighting Illini and Mississippi State women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a 2023 NCAA Tournament play-in game on Wednesday, March 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at 22-9 overall. Most recently, Maryland defeated Illinois 73-58 in the Big Ten Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals on March 3.

Mississippi State comes into the game 20-10 overall. On Thursday, Texas A&M beat MS State 79-72 in the SEC tournament second round.

Entering Wednesday, MS State leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Illinois.

NCAA Tournament: How to watch Illinois vs. MS State women's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15

Location: South Bend, Indiana

TV channel: ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Close 1 of 17 Illinois forward Kendall Bostic (44) and guard Jada Peebles (11) defend against Maryland guard Diamond Miller during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) works past Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) drives around Illinois guard Jada Peebles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) drives past Illinois guard Jada Peebles (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)\ Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) vies for the ball with Maryland guard Abby Meyers (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Jada Peebles, left, passes the ball over Maryland guard Bri McDaniel in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois guard Genesis Bryant (1) works around Maryland guard Faith Masonius, center right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) shoots as Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Faith Masonius (13) works around Illinois forward Geovana Lopes (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Abby Meyers goes to the basket against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois coach Shauna Green reacts as the team plays against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie, bottom, moves to the basket against Maryland guard Lavender Briggs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Makira Cook (3) shoots past Maryland guard Brinae Alexander, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Genesis Bryant (1) brings the ball up as Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) defends duirng the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) looks for a path around Illinois guard Jada Peebles (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie shoots against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) is defended by Illinois guards Adalia McKenzie (24) and Genesis Bryant, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 73-58. Shauna Green is the Illinois Fighting Illini women’s basketball head coach. Sam Purcell is the Mississippi State women's basketball head coach.

