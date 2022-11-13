 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Illinois vs. Monmouth men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Kansas City Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris, right, passes the ball as teammate Ty Rodgers follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Monmouth University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Monday, Nov. 14. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET. 

Illinois enters the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, the Fighting Illini defeated Kansas City 86-48 on Friday. 

Monmouth University comes into the matchup 0-2 overall. On Friday, Virginia beat Monmouth 89-42. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Monmouth men's basketball on TV, live stream

UMKC Illinois Basketball

UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) looks to pass the ball as Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14 

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois 

People are also reading…

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illini radio broadcast | Monmouth radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Here's a look at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball vs. Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 22

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. King Rice is the Monmouth University men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakthrough performers: Meet our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News