How to watch Illinois vs. Monmouth men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Monmouth University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Monday, Nov. 14.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, the Fighting Illini defeated Kansas City 86-48 on Friday.

Monmouth University comes into the matchup 0-2 overall. On Friday, Virginia beat Monmouth 89-42.

How to watch Illinois vs. Monmouth men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 14

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. King Rice is the Monmouth University men's basketball head coach.

