How to watch Illinois vs. Monmouth men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Kansas City's Tyler Andrews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) attempts to pass as he falls while Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Kansas City's Sam Martin defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' coach Brad Underwood signals as Kansas City's coach Marvin Menzies looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood speaks during the Big Ten championship ring ceremony before the team's NCAA college basketball game against UMKC on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends as UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's Jeff Ngandu (32) and Precious C. Idiaru (10) box out Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris, right, passes the ball as teammate Ty Rodgers follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson, right, talks with Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's coach Marvin Menzies huddles with his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Jevin Sullivan (33) tips the ball away from Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Allen David Mukeba Jr. (23) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. look to rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) defends as the ball comes loose after a tie-up between teammate Sam Martin (1) and Illinois' Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's Shemarri Allen (5) passes the ball around Illinois' Dain Dainja as Illinois' Skyy Clark watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) gets in the face of Kansas City's Tyler Andrews after a shot by Kansas City's RayQuawndis Mitchell was blocked during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) looks to pass the ball as Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC coach Marvin Menzies talks with Promise C. Idiaru during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Here's a look at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball vs. Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
Kansas City's coach Marvin Menzies points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's Precious C. Idiaru (10) and Illinois' Jayden Epps vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Shemarri Allen advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Illinois, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Kansas City's Sam Martin (1) works the ball against Illinois' Jayden Epps during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's Emmanouil Dimou advances the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris, right, passes the ball as teammate Ty Rodgers follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas City, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
UMKC's RayQuawndis Mitchell (21) looks to pass the ball as Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)