How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time info

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., left, works the ball inside against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots between Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) and Carter Gilmore (14) \ during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) works the ball inside against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) and Jordan Davis (2) look to rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) works the ball around teammate Dain Dainja (42) as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Jan. 7, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots over Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
