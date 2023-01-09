 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time info

  • 0
Wisconsin Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT. 

Illinois enters the contest 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday. 

Nebraska comes into the matchup 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Nebraska beat Minnesota 81-79 in overtime. 

Going into Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 19-8 vs. Nebraska. 

People are also reading…

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Wisconsin Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 10

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska 

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Jan. 7, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 20

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News