How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time info

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the contest 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Saturday.

Nebraska comes into the matchup 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Nebraska beat Minnesota 81-79 in overtime.

Going into Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 19-8 vs. Nebraska.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 10

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.