How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Champaign, Illinois.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51 on Saturday.

Nebraska comes into the contest 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Maryland beat Nebraska 82-63.

Earlier in the season, Illinois won at Nebraska 76-50 on Jan. 10.

How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Close 1 of 36 Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Illinois's Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Ty Rodgers, behind, fouls Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) drives against Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Jayden Epps drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian (3) and Steven Crowl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, and Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Coleman Hawkins (33) maneuvers around Wisconsin's Markus Ilver (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) grabs a defensive rebound against Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) dribbles the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's RJ Melendez, center, dunks past Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin ,Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots as Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, and Terrence Shannon (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) goes up as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a defensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore reacts after the Badgers caught up to the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl drives the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft speaks with a referee as he sits on the bench with forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to the Fighting Illini in college basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn talks with head coach Greg Gard during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn shoots against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore dribbles against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn dribble the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit drives for the loose ball against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots against Illinois guard RJ Melendez during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl shoots during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit shoots against Illinois forward Matthew Mayer during the first half of Illinois' 61-51 win Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. rubs his head as Wisconsin players react to a foul called by the referee during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn shoots against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots during the first half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to the Fighting Illini on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl walks to the bench after picking up a foul during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. 1 of 36 Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Illinois's Matthew Mayer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Ty Rodgers, behind, fouls Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) drives against Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Jayden Epps drives against Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian (3) and Steven Crowl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Dain Dainja, left, and Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Coleman Hawkins (33) maneuvers around Wisconsin's Markus Ilver (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) grabs a defensive rebound against Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Dain Dainja (42) shoots against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) dribbles the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin coach Greg Gard reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois's RJ Melendez, center, dunks past Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin ,Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots as Illinois' Matthew Mayer, left, and Terrence Shannon (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) goes up as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Coleman Hawkins, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a defensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore reacts after the Badgers caught up to the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl drives the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft speaks with a referee as he sits on the bench with forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to the Fighting Illini in college basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl shoots during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn talks with head coach Greg Gard during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn shoots against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore dribbles against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn dribble the ball to the basket against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit drives for the loose ball against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots against Illinois guard RJ Melendez during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl shoots during the first half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit shoots against Illinois forward Matthew Mayer during the first half of Illinois' 61-51 win Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. rubs his head as Wisconsin players react to a foul called by the referee during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn shoots against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian shoots during the first half of the Badgers' 61-51 loss to the Fighting Illini on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl walks to the bench after picking up a foul during the second half of Illinois basketball's 61-51 win vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.