 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

  • 0
Illinois Wisconsin Basketball

Illinois's Sencire Harris (1) dribbles the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Champaign, Illinois. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 61-51 on Saturday. 

Nebraska comes into the contest 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Maryland beat Nebraska 82-63.

People are also reading…

Earlier in the season, Illinois won at Nebraska 76-50 on Jan. 10. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska basketball on TV, live stream

Illinois Wisconsin Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) grabs a defensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illini radio broadcast | Nebraska radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

A look at Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. 

1 of 36

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Fred Hoiberg is the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We're not going to go quietly,' says Jordan Binnington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News