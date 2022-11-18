 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan football on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Purdue Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito takes the snap from center in the shotgun during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Michigan and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Nov. 12.

Illinois comes into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 12, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24. 

People are also reading…

How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan football on TV, live stream

Purdue Illinois Football

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline reporter), and Todd McShay (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Michigan radio broadcast | ESPN radio broadcast 

A look at Illinois vs. Purdue football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 51

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular