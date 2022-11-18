How to watch Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Michigan and Illinois Fighting Illini football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Michigan, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Michigan defeated Nebraska 34-3 on Nov. 12.

Illinois comes into the contest 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 12, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24.

How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV channel: ABC

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Jim Harbaugh is the Michigan football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.