How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, yells at a referee as assistant Chester Frazier talks to guard Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT. 

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Bethune-Cookman 85-52 on Thursday.

Northwestern enters the contest 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Ohio State beat Northwestern 73-57. 

Entering Wednesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 141-43 vs. Northwestern. 

How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 4 

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois 

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Northwestern radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Northwestern terrestrial radio broadcast: WGN-AM 720 (Chicago) 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

