How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Northwestern and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 9-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Bethune-Cookman 85-52 on Thursday.

Northwestern enters the contest 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. On Sunday, Ohio State beat Northwestern 73-57.

Entering Wednesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 141-43 vs. Northwestern.

How to watch Northwestern vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 4

Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Northwestern terrestrial radio broadcast: WGN-AM 720 (Chicago)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach.

