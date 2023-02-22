The Illinois Fighting Illini and Northwestern men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Champaign, Illinois.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Northwestern, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 20-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Northwestern beat Iowa 80-60 on Sunday.

Illinois comes into the contest 18-9 overall and 9-7 in the Big Ten. On Monday, Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-69.

Earlier this season, Northwestern beat Illinois 73-60 on Jan. 4 in Evanston, Illinois.

How to watch Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 23

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.