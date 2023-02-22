Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles as Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) and Jamison Battle (10) vie for a rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Ben Johnson, right, talks with an official after Jamison Battle (10) is called for a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball inside against Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball against Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots as Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) looks for a passing outlet as Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Jamison Battle, right, dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Braeden Carrington (4) and Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) dribbles as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) and Jamison Battle (10) vie for a rebound against Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) works the ball against Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound against Minnesota's Braeden Carrington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) shoots as Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Melendez would be called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Minnesota basketball on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Minnesota Gophers men's basketball game on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 40
Michael Allio
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles as Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) and Jamison Battle (10) vie for a rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots as Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Ben Johnson, right, talks with an official after Jamison Battle (10) is called for a technical foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball inside against Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball against Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots as Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) looks for a passing outlet as Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Jaden Henley (24) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Braeden Carrington (4) eyes a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Jamison Battle, right, dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Braeden Carrington looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Braeden Carrington (4) and Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
An Illinois cheerleader wears a Spartan Strong shirt as she performs before an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) rebounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) dribbles as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) and Jamison Battle (10) vie for a rebound against Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Jamison Battle waits for play to resume during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Jamison Battle (10) works the ball against Illinois' RJ Melendez, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound against Minnesota's Braeden Carrington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Jamison Battle shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia (3) shoots as Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Melendez would be called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper (55) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Collins is the Northwestern men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Find out the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball game betting odds, over/under and point spread on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
1 of 2
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound against Minnesota's Braeden Carrington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball against Minnesota's Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)