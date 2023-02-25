The Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois beat Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday.

The OSU Buckeyes come into the contest 11-17 overall and 3-14 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Penn State defeated Ohio State 75-71.

Earlier this season, Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 in Champaign, Illinois, on Jan. 24.

How to watch Illinois vs. OSU Buckeyes basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Sunday, Feb. 26

Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

TV channel: CBS

Online live stream: CBS.com/live-tv/stream/

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Close 1 of 20 Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) signals during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 1 of 20 Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) signals during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.