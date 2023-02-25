Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) signals during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)