How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Indiana Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Ohio State and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

Illinois enters the matchup 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Indiana defeated Illinois 80-65 on Thursday. 

OSU comes into the contest 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Ohio State beat Iowa 93-77. 

Entering Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 109-81 vs. Ohio State. 

How to watch OSU vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Indiana Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 24

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois 

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Chris Holtmann is the Ohio State men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

News