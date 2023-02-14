The Illinois Fighting Illini and Penn State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Illinois enters the matchup 17-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Rutgers 69-60 on Saturday.

PSU comes into the contest 14-11 overall and 5-9 in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Maryland beat Penn State 74-68.

Entering Tuesday, Illinois leads the all-time series 32-20 vs. Penn State.

How to watch Illinois vs. PSU basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Micah Shrewsberry is the Penn State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.