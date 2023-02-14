Rutgers' Oskar Palmquist (1), and Derek Simpson, right, vie for a rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call made by referee Courtney Green during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, dribbles as Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) hangs on the rim as he tips the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Hawkins was called for a technical foul on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) advances the ball as Rutgers' Caleb McConnell, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt, right, looks to pass as Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) vies for a rebound against Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Derek Simpson (0) advances the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Dean Reiber (21) and Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) vie for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Ty Rodgers (20) vie for a rebound against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell, middle, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) works the ball inside against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) works the ball inside against Rutgers' Antwone Woolfolk, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Luke Goode, right, dribbles as Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy (4) dribbles as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Rutgers basketball on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Rutgers men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt (5) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) rebounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Caleb McConnell makes a pass against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) rebounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
An Illinois cheerleader performs before an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood points to the fans before an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy (4) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Paul Mulcahy (4) shoots as Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt (5) reaches for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell shouts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Rutgers' Caleb McConnell waits for play to resume during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) waits for play to resume during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)