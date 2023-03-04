How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives the basket and fouls Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) blocks the shot of Illinois' Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives to the basket as Michigan's Kobe Bufkin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins as RJ Melendez watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Jett Howard (13) dunks the ball as Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Coleman Hawkins watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) fouls Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. as Kobe Bufkin also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. strips Michigan's Hunter Dickinson of the ball as Dain Dainja also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) shoots as Michigan's Jett Howard defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Michigan's Joey Baker defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer shoots as Michigan's Hunter Dickinson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at at a player during a time out in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Sencire Harris, left, Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and RJ Melendez celebrate the team's 91-87 double overtime win over Michigan with fans after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) scores over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Ty Rodgers during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, right, and Jett Howard, left, tie up Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates as his team takes a lead during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard high fives his son Jett, after he fouled out during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Terrance Williams II (5) shoots over Illinois' Matthew Mayer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) shoots over Illinois' RJ Melendez during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois players Sencire Harris, left, Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and RJ Melendez celebrate the team's win over Michigan after a double overtime NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates with teammates Ty Rodgers (20) and RJ Melendez after scoring and getting fouled as Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) and Jett Howard (13) react during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson maneuvers around Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson drives to the basket while being fouled by Illinois' Matthew Mayer during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer heads down court after making a three point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois vs. Michigan basketball on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan men's basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. shoots over Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Dain Dainja dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Dain Dainja shoots over Michigan's Hunter Dickinson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Jett Howard remains on the bench after his team's 91-87 loss to Illinois after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to his team during a timeout in an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
