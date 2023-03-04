 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Michigan Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Sencire Harris, left, Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and RJ Melendez celebrate the team's 91-87 double overtime win over Michigan with fans after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, March 5 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 25-5 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Wisconsin 63-61 on Thursday. 

Illinois comes into the contest 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Illinois defeated Michigan 91-87 in double overtime. 

Entering Sunday, Purdue leads the all-time series 104-90 vs. Illinois. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue basketball on TV, live stream

Michigan Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates his team's play during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Game time: 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5

Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana 

TV channel: FOX 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Purdue radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

