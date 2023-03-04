How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Sunday, March 5 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 25-5 overall and 14-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Wisconsin 63-61 on Thursday.

Illinois comes into the contest 20-10 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten. On Thursday, Illinois defeated Michigan 91-87 in double overtime.

Entering Sunday, Purdue leads the all-time series 104-90 vs. Illinois.

How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 11:30 a.m. CT/12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5

Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

TV channel: FOX

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)