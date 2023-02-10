The Illinois Fighting Illini and Rutgers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Champaign, Illinois.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.

Illinois comes into the matchup 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Iowa beat Illinois 81-79 on Saturday. Illinois' game vs. Minnesota which was originally scheduled for Tuesday got moved to Feb. 20.

Rutgers, ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Indiana beat Rutgers 66-60.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 10-4 vs. Rutgers.

How to watch Rutgers vs. Illinois basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: FS1

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On Dish, FS1 is channel 150.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Steve Pikiell is the Rutgers University men's basketball head coach.

