How to watch Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball on TV, live stream in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) lays the ball up as Lindenwood's Keenon Cole defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) tips the ball away from Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) lays the ball up as Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou (42) and Cam Burrell (5) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris tips the ball away from Lindenwood's Tommie Williams (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts as an official makes a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) grabs a rebound over Lindenwood's Brandon Trimble during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) defends as Lindenwood's Jacob Tracey advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) dribbles as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) works the ball inside against Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) and Remy Lemovou during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) works the ball inside against Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) looks to pass after securing a loose ball from teammate Jayden Epps (3) and Lindenwood's Jacob Tracey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Lindenwood University men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) works the ball inside against Lindenwood's Remy Lemovou during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman claps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Skyy Clark signals during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11) advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood's Keenon Cole dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman directs Cam Burrell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Lindenwood coach Kyle Gerdeman looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
