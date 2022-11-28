 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball on TV, live stream in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

  • 0
Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) looks to pass after securing a loose ball from teammate Jayden Epps (3) and Lindenwood's Jacob Tracey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Syracuse and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois comes into the contest 5-1 overall. Most recently, the Fighting Illini defeated Lindenwood University 92-59 on Friday.

Syracuse enters the matchup 3-3 overall. On Saturday, Bryant beat Syracuse 73-72.

How to watch Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Lindenwood Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) grabs a rebound over Lindenwood's Brandon Trimble during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Syracuse radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign) 

A look at Illinois vs. Lindenwood basketball on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Lindenwood University men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 20

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals player comps for Thanksgiving leftovers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News