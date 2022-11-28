How to watch Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball on TV, live stream in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Syracuse and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois comes into the contest 5-1 overall. Most recently, the Fighting Illini defeated Lindenwood University 92-59 on Friday.

Syracuse enters the matchup 3-3 overall. On Saturday, Bryant beat Syracuse 73-72.

How to watch Illinois vs. Syracuse basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Jim Boeheim is the Syracuse men's basketball head coach.

