How to watch Illinois vs. Virginia basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) passes to guard Amari Bailey (5) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. drives to the basket against UCLA guard Jaylen Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots over Illinois guards Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Jayden Epps (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) reacts after a play, next to UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks with guard Sencire Harris, second from right, after Illinois defeated UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound in front ofUCLA guard Jaylen Clark, center, and forward Adem Bona (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) compete for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and guards Jayden Epps, center left, and Sencire Harris celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates with forward Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) attempts a shot as Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
A look at No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA basketball in 2022 Continental Tire Main Event
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UCLA men's basketball in the Continental Tire Main Event semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) drives against UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
UCLA guard Amari Bailey shoots over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
UCLA coach Mick Cronin talks to player during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) is defended by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois forwards Ty Rodgers, left, and Dain Dainja (42) celebrate the team's win over UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. celebrates a 3-point basket against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts to a dunk against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives against Illinois guard Sencire Harris during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
