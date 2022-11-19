 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Virginia basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

UCLA Illinois Basketball

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates with forward Matthew Mayer (24) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

 Chase Stevens

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Virginia men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET. 

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois beat No. 8-ranked UCLA 79-70 in the Continental Tire Main Event semifinal on Friday.

No. 16-ranked Virginia comes into the contest 3-0 overall. On Friday, UVA beat No. 5-ranked Baylor 86-79 in a semifinal of the Continental Tire Main Event. 

How to watch UVA vs. Illinois men's basketball on TV, live stream

UCLA Illinois Basketball

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and guards Jayden Epps, center left, and Sencire Harris celebrate during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Game time: 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada 

TV channel: ESPN 

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch 

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast  

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tony Bennett is the Virginia men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

