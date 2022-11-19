How to watch Illinois vs. Virginia basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Virginia men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event championship game on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET.

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois beat No. 8-ranked UCLA 79-70 in the Continental Tire Main Event semifinal on Friday.

No. 16-ranked Virginia comes into the contest 3-0 overall. On Friday, UVA beat No. 5-ranked Baylor 86-79 in a semifinal of the Continental Tire Main Event.

How to watch UVA vs. Illinois men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Tony Bennett is the Virginia men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.