How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) gets control of the ball next to Illinois' Jayden Epps, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, right, talks with Zed Key during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Justice Sueing, right, shoots as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Felix Okpara (34) and Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) and Isaac Likekele (13) vie for a rebound against Illinois' Matthew Mayer, middle, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, right, dribbles as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) high fives teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
A look at Illinois vs. Ohio State basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Ohio State men's basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) is defended by Ohio State's Sean McNeil during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) lays the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Ohio State's Eugene Brown III (3) and Illinois' RJ Melendez wait for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Ohio State's Justice Sueing, right, shoots as Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball against Ohio State's Felix Okpara during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Illinois' Jayden Epps dribbles the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins and Ohio State's Zed Key, right, vie for a rebound during the second half of a game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) sets up a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) vies for a rebound against Ohio State's Felix Okpara, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.
Shirts for Krush Cancer night cover the seats before an NCAA college basketball game between Ohio State and Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) high fives teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois.