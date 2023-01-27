 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Ohio St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) vies for a rebound against Ohio State's Felix Okpara, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

 Michael Allio/AP Photo

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Illini beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday. 

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 12-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Maryland defeated Wisconsin 73-55.

Earlier this season, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign, Illinois. 

How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin basketball on TV, live stream

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) high fives teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Champaign, Illinois. 

Game time: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 28

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

TV channel: FOX

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illini radio broadcast | Wisconsin radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball player Coleman Hawkins talks after the home win against Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. 
