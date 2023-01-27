How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Most recently, the Illini beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 12-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Wednesday, Maryland defeated Wisconsin 73-55.

Earlier this season, Illinois defeated Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign, Illinois.

How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 28

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

TV channel: FOX

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.