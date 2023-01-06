 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Illinois Northwestern Basketball

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7. 

The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Northwestern defeated Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday. 

Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Wisconsin beat Minnesota 63-60. 

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.  

How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin basketball on TV, live stream

Illinois Northwestern Basketball

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives to the basket as Illinois guard Jayden Epps guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Game time: 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 7

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | Wisconsin radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

News