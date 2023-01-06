How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Illinois guard Jayden Epps, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, right, celebrates with center Matthew Nicholson after scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja, center, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven and guard Boo Buie guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Chase Audige reacts after scoring a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives to the basket as Illinois guard Jayden Epps guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, left, goes up for a dunk past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, center, and guard Terrence Shannon Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Ty Berry smiles before going to the free throw line during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives to the basket against Illinois guard Jayden Epps, left, and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer, right, looks at the basket as Illinois forward Dain Dainja, left, and forward Coleman Hawkins guard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer, center, looks to shoot as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, blocks a shot by Northwestern guard Boo Buie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A look at Illinois vs. Northwestern basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Here is a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Evanston, Illinois.
1 of 18
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Jayden Epps, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern forward Robbie Beran, right, celebrates with center Matthew Nicholson after scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins yells at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) battles for a loose ball against Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois forward Dain Dainja, center, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Chase Audige, left, and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, left, looks to pass as Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven and guard Boo Buie guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Chase Audige reacts after scoring a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives to the basket as Illinois guard Jayden Epps guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, left, goes up for a dunk past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, center, and guard Terrence Shannon Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Ty Berry smiles before going to the free throw line during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives to the basket against Illinois guard Jayden Epps, left, and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer, right, looks at the basket as Illinois forward Dain Dainja, left, and forward Coleman Hawkins guard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer, center, looks to shoot as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, blocks a shot by Northwestern guard Boo Buie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, right, shoots against Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives to the basket as Illinois guard Jayden Epps guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Northwestern won 73-60. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)