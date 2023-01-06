How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin Badgers basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 9-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Northwestern defeated Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, comes into the contest 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. On Tuesday, Wisconsin beat Minnesota 63-60.

Entering Saturday, Illinois leads the all-time series 114-90 vs. Wisconsin.

How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 12:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 7

Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Greg Gard is the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.