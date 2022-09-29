How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Illinois enters the matchup 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Illinois defeated Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22.

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the contest 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten. On Sept. 24, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Krystle Rich (reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.