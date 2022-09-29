How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin football on TV, live stream plus game time

Illinois running back Chase Brown is tackled by Chattanooga defensive backs Jordan Walker, left, and Reuben Lowery III, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, rear, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph runs after recovering a fumble by Hutchinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph's fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) strips Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries Chattanooga defensive back Josh Battle into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright gestures along a sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, right, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph Jr., advances Hutchinson's fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph Jr.'s fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. advances Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson's fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Chattanooga's CaMiron Smith (5) and Marlon Taylor pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams turns the corner on Chattanooga defensive back Cardavion Myers and heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Seth Coleman (49) and Jer'Zhan Newton sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman, right, and Jer'Zhan Newton (4) sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito smiles as he gives a television interview after the team's 31-0 win over Chattanooga after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) is congratulated by teammates Alex Pihlstrom (75) and Julian Pearl after scoring during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson talks to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Chattanooga Mocs football on Sept. 22, 2022
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Chattanooga Mocs football on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois.
1 of 28
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois running back Chase Brown is tackled by Chattanooga defensive backs Jordan Walker, left, and Reuben Lowery III, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, rear, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph runs after recovering a fumble by Hutchinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph's fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (49) strips Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) carries Chattanooga defensive back Josh Battle into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright gestures along a sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois running back Chase Brown breaks into the open during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Chattanooga on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson, right, strips Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. of the ball as Randolph Jr., advances Hutchinson's fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Chattanooga recovered Randolph Jr.'s fumble. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. advances Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson's fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Chattanooga's CaMiron Smith (5) and Marlon Taylor pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams turns the corner on Chattanooga defensive back Cardavion Myers and heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) sacks Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois' Seth Coleman (49) and Jer'Zhan Newton sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman, right, and Jer'Zhan Newton (4) sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito smiles as he gives a television interview after the team's 31-0 win over Chattanooga after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) is congratulated by teammates Alex Pihlstrom (75) and Julian Pearl after scoring during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. advances a fumble during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson talks to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Chattanooga Illinois Football
Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Bret Bielema is the Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach. Paul Chryst is the Wisconsin Badgers football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) is congratulated by teammates Alex Pihlstrom (75) and Julian Pearl after scoring during an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois running back Chase Brown gives a television interview after an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 31-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)