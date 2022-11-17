How to watch No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and UCLA men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event on Friday, Nov. 18.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT.

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Monmouth 103-65 on Monday.

No. 8-ranked UCLA enters the contest 3-0 overall. On Monday, UCLA beat Norfolk State 86-56.

How to watch UCLA vs. Illinois men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 18

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vega, Nevada

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mick Cronin is the UCLA men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.