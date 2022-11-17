 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Monmouth Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) and Matthew Mayer defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Illinois Fighting Illini and UCLA men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Continental Tire Main Event on Friday, Nov. 18. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT.

Illinois, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, Illinois defeated Monmouth 103-65 on Monday. 

No. 8-ranked UCLA enters the contest 3-0 overall. On Monday, UCLA beat Norfolk State 86-56. 

How to watch UCLA vs. Illinois men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 18

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vega, Nevada 

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Illinois radio broadcast | UCLA radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign) 

Brad Underwood: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach

Here's a look at Brad Underwood, the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach and former Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball head coach. 

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Mick Cronin is the UCLA men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

