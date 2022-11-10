How to watch No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas City men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. On Monday, Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois 87-57.

UMKC enters the contest 0-2 overall. Most recently, LSU defeated Kansas City 74-63 on Wednesday.

How to watch Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Illini radio broadcast

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marvin Menzies is the UMKC men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.