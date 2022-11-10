 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
E Illinois Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

 Michael Allio

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas City men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Illinois, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. On Monday, Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois 87-57. 

UMKC enters the contest 0-2 overall. Most recently, LSU defeated Kansas City 74-63 on Wednesday. 

How to watch Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

E Illinois Illinois Basketball

Illinois fans in the Orange Krush student section cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 11

Location: Champaign, Illinois

TV channel: Big Ten Network 

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live 

Online radio broadcast: Illini radio broadcast 

Illinois terrestrial radio broadcast: KFNS-AM 590 (St. Louis); WLS-AM 890 (Chicago); WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign); WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. EIU men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Here is a look at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. EIU men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Illinois. 

1 of 19

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball head coach. Marvin Menzies is the UMKC men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The Blues are embarrassing. Here’s why Thursday is a must-win.​

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News