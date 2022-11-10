How to watch No. 23 Illinois vs. UMKC men's basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots as Eastern Illinois' Jermaine Hamlin (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) vies for a rebound with Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) works the ball inside against Eastern Illinois' Sincere Malone (5), Kinyon Hodges (10) and Rodolfo Bolis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) passes the ball as Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) strips the ball from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons, right, talks with referee Rob Riley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) defends as Eastern Illinois' Kyle Carlesimo advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Caleb Donaldson (20) and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois fans in the Orange Krush student section cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja prepares to shoot a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with Jayden Epps (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Cameron Haffner (3) advances the ball as Illinois' Sencire Harris defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
A look at No. 23 Illinois vs. EIU men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris advances the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges, top, dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Eastern Illinois' Kinyon Hodges (10) signals during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois fans in the Orange Krush student section cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)